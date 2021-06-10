Gov't closes 4 roads in Nairobi CBD

Nairobi Regional Commander James Kianda explained that the closure would be effective between 1pm to 5:30pm.

"In order to facilitate ease of movement during budget reading for Members of Parliament and Senate as well as executives from Treasury, the following roads will be closed between 1:00pm and 5: 30pm: Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue, Taifa Road and City Hall Way. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes," read Kianda's statement.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is scheduled to present the 2021/22 Budget Policy Statement in Parliament at around 3:15pm.

Pulse Live Kenya

In President Uhuru Kenyatta's legacy budget, the national government will receive Sh1.946 as counties get Sh370 billion.

Parliament and the Judiciary, which will receive Sh37.9 billion and Sh17.8 billion, respectively.

The total budget according to the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee is Sh3.642 trillion.

Kenya Revenue Authority has been tasked with generating Sh2 trillion to fund part of the ambitious budget.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani when he read the 2020/2021 budget at the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

The government expects Sh62 billion from grants by the country's development partners while the balance will be financed through debt.

President Kenyatta's administration plans to borrow Sh291 billion from foreign sources and Sh661 billion domestically.

New taxes

With Treasury recommending an increase in excise duty on imports from a flat Sh11, 608.23 to a rate of15%, the cost of importing bikes, popularly known as bodabodas, will skyrocket.