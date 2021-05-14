DP Ruto's reaction after High Court declared BBI referendum bill illegal

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday reacted following the High Court verdict on the BBI referendum Bill.
The DP tweeted just moments after the verdict was delivered
The DP took to his verified Twitter handle with a veiled celebratory comment which seemed to welcome the court's judgement.
"There is GOD in heaven who loves Kenya immeasurably. May GOD'S name be PRAISED forever," the DP reacted.
His Tanga Tanga team allies quickly joined in on the celebrations with similar comments lauding the High Court's five-judge bench.
"When the history of Kenya is properly written, the contribution of Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresia Matheka will be written in golden letters. They are part of the few remaining Kenyan prophets who have not bowed down to Baal. God bless you," stated Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.
