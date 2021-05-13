A popular initiative cannot be undertaken by the President - High Court's landmark ruling on BBI

The High Court of Kenya on Thursday delivered a landmark ruling on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which is commonly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.
High Court delivers landmark judgement on BBI
The five judge bench comprised: Justice Joel Ngugi, Justice George Odunga, Justice Jarius Ngaah, Justice Janet Mulwa and Justice Chacha Mwita.
Among the baffling judgements the court delivered was that BBI is an unconstitutional venture.
Citing various parts of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the judges ruled that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not within his rights to pioneer the popular initiative.
The court also delivered a ruling on whether President Kenyatta could be sued for the breach of the Constitution.
More to follow...
