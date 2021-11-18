RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Don Jazzy, Teni, Psquare copy Davido, ask fans for money

In five hours, Davido received over Sh30 million.

Don Jazzy (right), Teni (middle), Paul Okoye of Psquare (left) copy Davido, ask fans for money

A day after Davido set the social media ablaze with a N100 million (Sh27 million) challenge to mark his birthday this year, more artists have taken to their social media to ask their friends and fans to donate on their birthdays.

Psquare, Don Jazzy and Teni have all shared their account details on their Instagram handles, asking for donations.

“Starting from @obi_cubana and @judeengees even @davido let’s show @davido that 2 heads are better than 1….. everything na double-double,” Paul Okoye wrote on Instagram as he shared First City Monument Bank (FCMB) account number.

#showmeyourfriendchallenge

The challenge, which was supposedly started by Davido, is a challenge whereby celebrities get to post their account details online, asking supposed friends and lovers to send them money as a way of knowing who their real friends are.

On Wednesday, November 17, the self proclaimed Coolest Kid in Africa asked his colleagues and friends for one million naira each, to clear his Rolls Royce at the port.

The music star on his Instagram Story also called on those he had helped in the music industry with hit songs to send him a million naira.

Davido wearing a Balmain polo [instagram/davido}

Davido didn’t limit the campaign to his friends in the industry alone, he included brands and international artistes he had worked with and tasked them to make their contributions too.

For each donation made, Davido posted a thank you note and followed it up with a call to others, who were yet to send in theirs.

