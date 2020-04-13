Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and the county assembly is being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Reports by the Daily Nation indicated that the anti-corruption commission is probing the Kirinyaga leaders after reports irregular payments of allowances and awarding of tenders.

According to the EACC, complains against Waiguru relate to a conflict of interest in awarding a Ksh50 million tender and signing allowances for fictitious foreign trips.

County Assembly

EACC Central region manager Charles Rasugu stated that the complaints against the County Assembly surrounded payment of irregular allowances by a former acting speaker.

Rasugu said the acting speaker was involved in transactions he had no powers to conduct.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

“The reports came when we had scaled down our operations due to coronavirus.

We cannot go to Kirinyaga to get the files. We are reviewing the reports and will act accordingly,” the region manager said.