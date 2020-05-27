Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has turned down his new role in the Senate after being proposed to serve in the Senate Devolution Committee.

On Tuesday, the Jubilee Party proposed Senator Murkomen as a replacement of Laikipia Senator John Kinyua who has been the chairman of the of the Devolution committee for the past three years.

However, Murkomen turned down the offer saying accepting the position will be tantamount to repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery.

“This afternoon I learnt from the media that I have been proposed to serve in the Senate Devolution Committee in effect replacing Sen. Kinyua who is being punished for standing with me. Accepting the position will be tantamount to repaying unstinting loyalty with spite & treachery” reads a Tweet form Murkomen.

Murkomen went on to condemn the new changes made in the Senate by the Jubilee Party as way of punishing those accused of Party disloyalty.

“As a Majority Leader I chose not to serve in any committee & I ensured that committee membership&leadership was distributed fairly among my colleagues. I condemn the unwarranted humiliation of Senators Linturi,Kinyua,Langat&Cherargei merely because they stood by the truth&fairness. Now and in the future I am ready to serve the nation in any capacity and in any committee even as a mere member. What I abhor is to take up positions at the expense of colleagues who are being humiliated for no apparent reason. Thank you and God bless” tweeted Murkomen.

The changes made in the Senate by the Jubilee Party saw a number of Deputy President William Ruto's allies lose their powerful seats.