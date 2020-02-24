The family of Sergent Kipyegon Kenei has revealed suspicious Mpesa transactions sent to his wife and to his father - just before he went missing only for his body to be discovered a day later.

On Tuesday morning, Kenei had a warm chat with his wife Judith Kenei where they exchanged romantic messages and discussed some his latest trip to Nakuru where his wife is based.

The communication went on for most of Tuesday until some minutes to ten when Kipyegon called his wife and the two talked for close to a minute.

There was no further communication until Wednesday midnight when Kipyegon's phone sent Sh35,000 to his wife.

Judith found the transaction suspicious as they had no arrangement to send such a huge amount of money that was way above the Sh3500 she used to received for maintenance.

She sent a number of smses enquiring what the money was for but Kipyegon did not reply to her messages.

A few hours later, Kipyegon's father was used to send Sh10,000 to his father at around 7.30am on Wednesday.

His father called to follow up on the Mpesa message but his son's phone was switched off.

Kipyegon had been expected to record a statement with the DCI on Wednesday during the day - having been on duty when former CS Rashid Echesa visited the Deputy President office with investors who claim to have been defrauded with a fake Sh39 billion military supplies tender.

He did not show up to his duty station - prompting an official in Deputy President William Ruto to alert security agencies that one of their security personnel was missing.

Kenei's lifeless body was found on Thursday afternoon at his Imara Daima house with a bullet hole in his head.

His family has dismissed the suicide theory that was initially proposed by police who responded to his house.

Kenei's relatives have challenged the state to fully investigate the matter - saying they believe the mpesa transactions in his phone were made by their son's killers to distract and create a perception of a suicide.