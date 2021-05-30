Former Kibwezi West MP Kalembe Ndile is dead

Former Kibwezi West Member of Parliament (MP) Kalembe Ndile has passed on while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.
Ndile passed on at the age of 57 after a long illness.
The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by his family.
Ndile's body is being taken to the Lee Funeral Home.
