RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Former Kibwezi West MP Kalembe Ndile is dead

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

He has passed on at the age of 57

Former Kibwezi West MP Kalembe Ndile is dead
Former Kibwezi West MP Kalembe Ndile is dead Former Kibwezi West MP Kalembe Ndile is dead Pulse Live Kenya

Former Kibwezi West Member of Parliament (MP) Kalembe Ndile has passed on while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Recommended articles

Ndile passed on at the age of 57 after a long illness.

The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by his family.

Ndile's body is being taken to the Lee Funeral Home.

More to follow

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke