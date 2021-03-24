There have been fresh calls for President Uhuru Kenyatta to take the Covid-19 vaccine in public.

This follows reports that there has been poor uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid global reports of adverse side effects of the vaccine on some of its recipients.

Some countries have discontinued use of the vaccine which is currently being administered in Kenya after a number of recipients reported blood clots.

National Assembly Health Committee chair Sabina Chege reasoned that President Kenyatta taking the vaccine publicly would alleviate some of the widespread fears over the vaccine.

The Murang'a Woman Representative added that the nation's leaders should all take the vaccine to prove that it is safe for members of the public.

Seme MP James Nyikal further added that President Kenyatta and his deputy Dr William Ruto should take the jab in public to restore confidence in the vaccine.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pulse live Kenya, government spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna explained that the President would take the vaccine when he is ready.

Oguna added that the President had opted not to take it, given that he is not among those prioritized to take the vaccine in the first phase.