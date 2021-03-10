President Uhuru Kenyatta is yet to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab, Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has confirmed.

In an interview with Pulse Live, Mr Oguna noted that one of the reasons why the President has not gotten vaccinated is the fact that the process is voluntary.

He added that President Kenyatta expressed his wish to have all healthcare workers vaccinated before he goes for the jab.

"He will decide, remember this is a voluntary engagement. As the Head of State, he is not a health care worker and in his own love for our people, he would not want to step in and take someone else's position," Spokesperson Oguna explained.

Government Spokesperson Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna

He also explained how the three different phases of vaccination will take place, explaining why some non-healthcare workers were being vaccinated as well.

"In this first phase of vaccination, the priority is healthcare workers, including the frontline workers and the community health volunteers who are managing Covid-19 patients under the home-based care and isolation programme. We are also vaccinating those in the security forces such as the military," he stated.

He added that the second phase would involve the high-risk groups of people, those with co-morbidities and the third phase finally the vaccine will be availed to all Kenyans who would like to take it.