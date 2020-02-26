Details have emerged that poke holes in the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

Kenei, who was the Head of security, is said to have had a fall out with operatives at the Deputy President's office at Harambee Annex.

According to the Daily Nation , the situation was so bad that Kenei sought the help of a Cabinet Secretary to facilitate his transfer.

Reports also suggested that Kenei received former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and his entourage and took them to the DP's second-floor office before they were arrested.

Rashid Echesa arrested

Interactions with Echesa

Sleuths believe Kenei was acting on instructions from high ranking officials to facilitate Echesa's entry and access to the offices.

DCI detectives are seeking to unravel what happened between Monday and Thursday last week; a timeline they say could establish what happened to Kenei.

Kenei had been summoned to the DCI headquarters to record a statement of the fake arms deal that lead to the arrest of Echesa and two others.

The officer left the DP's office on Tuesday night and this is the last time he was seen at the office and his home.

Crime scene puzzle

Neighbours, according to Citizen Digital, claim that Kenei's entry and exit were easily noticeable whenever he left in the morning and returned in the evening.

Police collecting the body of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

His immediate neighbour noticed that Kenei's door was partly opened and his lights were on during the day but his phone went unanswered when she tried to reach him.

The following day, which was on Thursday, the status of Kenei's house remained the same and the door at the back was closed.

The neighbour called a guard to come to check on Kenei only for them to find him dead with a bullet wound to the head.

Neighbours who were first at the scene and later the investigators were puzzled since there was no blood on the floor.