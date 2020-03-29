Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has denied claims of the Government having more than 7000 people in mandatory Quarantine as Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie had purported.

The MP had earlier on accused the government of sugarcoating the coronavirus pandemic in the country, maintaining that things are actually worse than the government makes it appear.

In a press Conference on Covid -19, Mutahi revealed that it was disheartening and unethical for leaders to mislead people while Government continued to fight the spread of the disease in the country.

File image of Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe

He disclosed that there were 2050 people in quarantine in 14 designated hotels and Government designated places.

“And while this maybe ultimately be the case and even perhaps more people may get into quarantine it is not simply at the moment not true. So why would you wish that 7000 Kenyans should be quarantined and why would you think that the Government is not telling you the truth? To hide it for what purpose? Its really disheartening. And for the record we have 2050 people in quarantine in 14 designated hotels and Government designated places, so its unethical really for anyone and more so anyone purporting to be a leader to mislead people for whatever reasons they may particularly have in regard to the fight against Corona vIrus" said the CS.

Mutahi termed the distribution of false information as wrong. immoral and disheartening cautioning leaders from using the disease as a means to gain political mileage.

File image of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe at a recent press conference

“It is really really wrong and disheartening for those particularly in leadership to continue perpetuating false information that has got nothing to do with the real cases, trying to gain political mileage out of a disease is as immoral as anyone could ever imagine it is the worst of what we can see in terms of political manover and it is wrong. It symbolizes everything that is wrong with our society” added Mutahi.

He also urged Kenyans to embrace the fight on Coronavirus cautioning those who believe that it is a Government affair to take the matter seriously.