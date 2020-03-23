Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has pleaded with matatu operators who have hiked fare prices for Kenyans in certain routes to analyze and understand their financial strains during the Coronavirus pandemic that has seen the numbers increase to sixteen.

This comes a day after operators increased the fare prices as they moved to enforce new social distancing rules set by CS Mutahi Kagwe.

He termed the moved as immoral and unfair stating that there were many sectors that were going to take the financial hit and it was unfair for them to hike the prices just to maintain their profits.

3 more cases of Coronvirus confirmed in Kenya, total rises to 7 - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

“It has come to our attention that several public sector transport operators have now resulted to increase fares as a result of this directive. I want to make an appeal for those in the matatu industry and others in the transport sector not to increase fares for our commuters by so doing it will be counter productive as we continue to fight this virus in our country" said the CS.

He appealed for their reasoning stating that some of the commuters are not earning any money hence making it difficult for them to afford the hiked prices.

Commuters woke up to a a rude shock in the morning after operators hiked fare prices some paying double of their normal fare. Some of he routes including The Utawala to CBD route were charging sh 200 instead of the normal sh80.