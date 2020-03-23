The Ministry of Health on Monday announced it had traced a total of 646 people who have interacted with patients found to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Out of the 646, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 96 had been released after completing a 13-day quarantine period while 550 were still being observed.

The development came as Kenya recorded an extra case of the disease with the total number now standing at 16.

Kagwe confirmed that a priest who traveled from Italy to attend a funeral in Siaya had tested positive and his contacts were among those who had been traced.

The priest attended a funeral in Ambira after interacting with his family in Nyasanda before proceeding to Sega to visit a friend who is also a priest.

The priest is being held at the government's isolation facility at Mbagathi Hospital.