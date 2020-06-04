Majority Leader Aden Duale's effort to retain the powerful seat on Thursday got a major boost after a number of respected of respected North Eastern pleaded his case.

The elders were led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji who made a direct appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive Duale and promised the elders would guide their colleague in the right direction.

The Senator's defense of Duale was a major boost as he is one of President Kenyatta's closest confidants and has stuck with Uhuru in every election since the President's entry into national politics in 2002.

Haji, who is the father to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, has also been trusted by the President to lead the delicate BBI process where he serves as the Chairman of the task force.

"We are grateful that the President has decided to retain Duale to continue to be the majority leader. We will not allow Duale to let you down. We pledge our loyalty to you. We want to assure you (Uhuru) that we have always been loyal ..and we will continue to be loyal. We will obey and fulfill any instruction given by the party."

"We have a saying that when you lose your road during the dark, you can re-trace it at day time. If for any reason there is a feeling that he has gone wrong, he did not intend to do so and our intention is to work with you through thick and thin. We pledge our loyalty to you," Haji said in a passionate appeal to Kenyatta.

The Senator was accompanied by Duale, Garissa Governor Ali Korane and senators from Mandera and Wajir counties.

The Majority Leader's future has been uncertain after he survived the axe on Tuesday only for a close Kenyatta ally, Kieni MP Kanini Kega to be reported as collecting signatures for Duale's removal.