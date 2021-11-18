How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

According to reports reaching the news desk, the three inmates were en route to Somalia via Boni Forest.

Locals spotted the three jailbirds and alerted authorities who mounted intense patrol around the area.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The information has also been shared with counterparts in neighbouring Tana River and Garissa counties," Ms Kithei told Nation.

"If indeed they're the ones, we'll definitely get them. It's a matter of time," Kitui County police commander Leah Kithei said hours before the trio was nabbed.

Locals said they saw the three men at the Malalani shopping center and were suspicious that they could be the wanted terror prisoners who escaped jail on Sunday night.

The three, who appeared fatigued and thirsty, were alleged to have purchased a large quantity of milk, bottled water, bread, and biscuits from nearby stores and paid with cash.

“They appeared confused and lost, unaware of the geography around them. They were asking how they can connect to the Garissa or Tana River counties from the area,” said a trader.