RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The three terrorists were spotted by residents who informed the police.

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison
Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison

Three terror suspects who escaped from Kamiti Prison; Mohammed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo & Musharaf Abdallah Washiali aka Shukri have been arrested in Kitui County.

Recommended articles

According to reports reaching the news desk, the three inmates were en route to Somalia via Boni Forest.

Locals spotted the three jailbirds and alerted authorities who mounted intense patrol around the area.

The three terrorists were spotted by residents who informed the police.
The three terrorists were spotted by residents who informed the police. Pulse Live Kenya

"The information has also been shared with counterparts in neighbouring Tana River and Garissa counties," Ms Kithei told Nation.

"If indeed they're the ones, we'll definitely get them. It's a matter of time," Kitui County police commander Leah Kithei said hours before the trio was nabbed.

Locals said they saw the three men at the Malalani shopping center and were suspicious that they could be the wanted terror prisoners who escaped jail on Sunday night.

The three, who appeared fatigued and thirsty, were alleged to have purchased a large quantity of milk, bottled water, bread, and biscuits from nearby stores and paid with cash.

They appeared confused and lost, unaware of the geography around them. They were asking how they can connect to the Garissa or Tana River counties from the area,” said a trader.

When the strangers asked for directions to Boni Forest, the residents got even more suspicious.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

How 3 Kamiti terrorists were arrested escaping to Somalia

Kenyans brace yourselves, condom shortage looming

Kenyans brace yourselves, condom shortage looming

DCI Kinoti sentenced to Kamiti Maximum Prison, given 7 days to surrender

DCI Kinoti sentenced to Kamiti Maximum Prison, given 7 days to surrender

Don Jazzy, Teni, Psquare copy Davido, ask fans for money

Don Jazzy, Teni, Psquare copy Davido, ask fans for money

Raphael Tuju’s Mother passes on, Uhuru mourns

Raphael Tuju’s Mother passes on, Uhuru mourns

Immediate former Prisons boss arrested, moments after Uhuru replaced him

Immediate former Prisons boss arrested, moments after Uhuru replaced him

Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach

Uhuru appoints new Prisons Commissioner following security breach

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Governor Alfred Mutua lied - county official speaks out

Governor Alfred Mutua lied - county official speaks out

Trending

Why Centum CEO James Mworia is under attack

Centum CEO, James Mworia with the late Chris Kirubi

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

File image of a past fire incident at a secondary school

Prison Break - Three terror suspects escape from Kamiti Prison [Photos]

Prison Break- Three terror suspects escapes from Kamiti Prison

Governor Anne Kananu nominates deputy hours after being sworn in

Nairobi Governor Anne Mwenda Kananu