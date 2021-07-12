John Mututho locked in Sh7M dispute with female MP

In the latest ruling by the High Court, Mututho has been ordered to wait for one more year before he pursues full payment of the debt.

The costs were granted to Mututho following a 2008 suit which challenged his election as Naivasha MP.

Justice Joel Ngugi issued the new orders to allow for MP Kihara to file her appeal with the Court of Appeal.

Pulse Live Kenya

Justice Ngugi, however, also issued mandatory orders to MP Kihara concerning the payment of the debt.

The MP will be required to settle half the amount in the interim, and before she files her petition with the CoA.

The MP will now be required to pay Sh3.75 million to Mututho, pending the hearing and determination of her appeal.

Mututho Law

Mr Mututho is credited with the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (2010) which revolutionized the laws around the sale and advertisement of alcoholic beverages.

At the height of the Covid-19 lockdown protocols, Mututho urged the government not to restrict the sale of alcoholic beverages stating that it would likely lead to the death of some of those who are dependent on the drug.

"There are almost 8.6 million people who are dependent on alcohol, how will the ministry take care of them? By way of the gazette notice they are planning to issue? If you have total withdrawal, some of them will end up dying because of complexities before you do not understand."

"There is something very sick about the Ministry of Health and their disregard for other agencies. It is a shame they are going to create a big mess if they make that ban. They should have consulted NACADA," Mututho said.

The Ministry of Health had proposed the ban of sale of alcohol in restaurants, supermarkets, and wines and spirits shops after some of the infections were linked to social drinking spots which have little regard for the safety guidelines issued by the ministry.