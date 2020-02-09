Simon Osieko, the man who was captured in a viral video being flogged by his Chinese boss at Chez Wou restaurant has opened up on his harrowing ordeal at the hands of his cruel boss that has seen the Chinese government respond.

In an interview with K24, 22-year old Oseko revealed that workers at the restaurant have been suffering in silence with the boss using a special cane kept in his office to whip any employee that reports to work late.

"The cane is a special one he made and is kept in his store to discipline workers. It is comprised of wire. When he whipped me, I asked him why he had done that and he bluntly asked me 'do you want to continue working or not? Since you came late, I must beat you before you start working.'

"He gave me two strokes. It was so painful because I could not sit down," Oseko recounted.

He added that he persevered the beating as he feared losing his job, but was eventually fired.

A screen grab image of Simon Osieko

"The decision to fire me was the worst as I do not have a job at the moment. At least, I used to make a living from that job.

"He is very harsh and arrogant. As you can see there are no jobs in Kenya. All employees had to bend low in order to keep the job. I, personally, was whipped more than once but, this time, it was worse," narrated Oseko.

The video went viral, sparking outrage and prompting the police to launch investigations to establish the truth.

Chinese Embassy in Kenya responds

In a statement posted on the Chinese Embassy's social media pages on Saturday, February 8, the Chinese government noted that its attention has been drawn to the viral video and promised to throw their weight behind the Kenya police to ensure that the perpetrator was brought to book.

"The Embassy noticed a video clip about a Chinese chef and Kenyan colleague issued by K24 TV today. We support the Kenyan police to investigate the whole issue thoroughly according to Kenyan laws. Whoever violating [sic] the law will face legal consequences," they announced.

A screen grab image of Chez Wou restaurant

K24 further reported that its staff were approached with a bribe to drop the story.

"Drop the story of that boy, and I will give you Ksh20,000 for lunch. Only think about me, and not him," the voice of the chef is heard in a report broadcast by K24 TV is heard offering a bribe.

Below is the video of the viral, courtesy of K24.