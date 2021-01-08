Another Kenyan doctor has succumbed to the novel Covid-19 disease.

Renowned Nephrologist Professor Paul Kioy's death was announced on Friday by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

"The medical profession is mourning Prof. Paul G. Kioy who succumbed to COVID-19 complications. He was a Neurologist who served his patients with diligence, great teacher and mentor to many doctors in the country. Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.

"The welfare, Safety and Health of the Doctors is paramount to the fight against COVID-19," the announcement read.

Prof. Kioy becomes the 14th Kenyan specialist to succumb to the disease.