On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a countrywide curfew set to commence of March 27, 2020 from 7pm to 5am in the bid to minimize movements and tame the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Addressing the Nation from State House, Kenyatta mentioned that critical and essential service providers will be exempted from the daily curfew.

"The National Security Council of the Republic of Kenya has today [Wednesday] sanctioned and caused the issuance of Public Order Number 1 on the Coronavirus pandemic with the following key aspects; that effective Friday 27th March 2020 there will be a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am in the morning and this shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential service providers being prohibited between these hours," said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Those listed under the critical and essential service providers include;

Medical Professionals and Health Workers

National Security, Administration and Co-ordination Officers

Public Health and Sanitation officers in the County Governments

Licensed Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Licensed Broadcasters and Media Houses

Kenya Power & Lightening Company Limited

Food Dealers, Distributors, Wholesalers & Transporters of Farm Produce

Licensed Supermarkets, Mini-Markets and Hypermarkets

Licensed Distributors and Retailers of Petroleum and Oil Products and Lubricants

Licensed Telecommunication Operators and Service Providers

Licensed Banks, Financial Institutions and Payment Financial Services

Fire Brigade and other Emergency Response Services

Licensed security firms

List of persons exempted from Uhuru’s COVID-19 curfew set to begin on Friday

28 Cases

The Head of State also confirmed that COVID-19 cases had risen to 28, after three more cases were recorded on Wednesday. However, he noted that one patient had full recovered from COVID-19.

"We have today registered one recovery of the patients. This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus," said Kenyatta.

Also Read : How Uhuru's salary will be looking after taking pay cut