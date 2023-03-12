ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Charles Ouma

Blair Muthomi is coincidentally the same age as Jeff Mwathi who was found dead in the same area and allegedly met his death in the same manner after reportedly jumping from an apartment building

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani
23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Detectives are probing the death of a 23-year-old young man who was found dead after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Kasarani.

Recommended articles

The deceased identified as Blair Muthomi met his death just weeks to his graduation with the family now suspecting foul play and urging investigators to get to the bottom of the matter.

The apartment’s owner told the press that the deceased lived with two other young men in a cost-sharing plan and had recently moved into the apartment when he stumbled on his body during a visit to supervise ongoing construction at the property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The landlord identified as Joseph Macharia narrated that he informed the deceased’s two two roommates who hurriedly rushed him to Uhai Neema hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Macharia reported the matter to Mugumo-ini police station.

The distraught family has urged detectives to investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served

“When we were shown the remains of the boy, his internal organs were splattered everywhere making us suspicious if the death was accidental,” an uncle to the deceased explaining, making his suspicion of foul play clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased’s mother who was overcome by emotions called for justice, adding that the sad news of his death was yet to be shared with his siblings.

“I have a heavy heart because this is my firstborn, we have not even broken the message to his siblings because we do not know what to say,” she tearfully stated.

“All I want is for my boy to get the justice he deserves, we need to know what caused his death,” stated the grieving mother.

23-year-old Blair Muthomi found dead in Kasarani
23-year-old Blair Muthomi found dead in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in on Jeff Mwathi's death

The incident comes at a time when detectives from the homicide detectives are investigating the death of another 23-year-old, Jeff Muthomi who met his death in controversial circumstances that are the subject of the probe.

Dj Fatxo and two other men told the police that the 23-year-old had jumped from the 10th floor of his apartment.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Father scared after losing children in road accident

Father scared after losing children in road accident

DJ Fatxo speaks on Jeff Mwathi's death as detectives visit his house [Video]

DJ Fatxo speaks on Jeff Mwathi's death as detectives visit his house [Video]

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures

Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Ababu Namwamba and Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchil'

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures