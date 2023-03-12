Detectives are probing the death of a 23-year-old young man who was found dead after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Kasarani.
Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died
Blair Muthomi is coincidentally the same age as Jeff Mwathi who was found dead in the same area and allegedly met his death in the same manner after reportedly jumping from an apartment building
Recommended articles
The deceased identified as Blair Muthomi met his death just weeks to his graduation with the family now suspecting foul play and urging investigators to get to the bottom of the matter.
The apartment’s owner told the press that the deceased lived with two other young men in a cost-sharing plan and had recently moved into the apartment when he stumbled on his body during a visit to supervise ongoing construction at the property.
The landlord identified as Joseph Macharia narrated that he informed the deceased’s two two roommates who hurriedly rushed him to Uhai Neema hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Macharia reported the matter to Mugumo-ini police station.
The distraught family has urged detectives to investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served
“When we were shown the remains of the boy, his internal organs were splattered everywhere making us suspicious if the death was accidental,” an uncle to the deceased explaining, making his suspicion of foul play clear.
The deceased’s mother who was overcome by emotions called for justice, adding that the sad news of his death was yet to be shared with his siblings.
“I have a heavy heart because this is my firstborn, we have not even broken the message to his siblings because we do not know what to say,” she tearfully stated.
“All I want is for my boy to get the justice he deserves, we need to know what caused his death,” stated the grieving mother.
The incident comes at a time when detectives from the homicide detectives are investigating the death of another 23-year-old, Jeff Muthomi who met his death in controversial circumstances that are the subject of the probe.
Dj Fatxo and two other men told the police that the 23-year-old had jumped from the 10th floor of his apartment.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke