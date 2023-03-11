ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in on Jeff Mwathi's death

Charles Ouma

Homicide detectives have taken over investigations with DJ Fatxo breaking his silence on Jeff Mwathi's death

A collage image of Njugush, Jeff Mwathi and Kate Actress

Kenyan celebrities including Njugus, Sauti Sol, Kate Actress and Samidoh have paid glowing tribute to Geoffrey ‘Jeff’ Mwathi who died in controversial circumstances that at Migithi hitmaker, DJ Fatxo’s house.

Actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate actress penned her tribute in which she confessed that watching the video of the deceased broke her heart.

“Been trying to find the right words 💔 . As a mother, Watching videos of the young ambitious Jeff has broken my heart into pieces.

“ The love he and his mom shared, how proud she was of him. I am so sorry Jeff, mama Jeff my deepest condolences, no one deserves to bury their child. Jeff, we will SAY YOUR NAME until Justice is served, Your family deserves to know the truth. Rest son, we will fight for you. I AM SO SORRY JEFF💔 #JusticeforJeff,” wrote the actress.

On his part, singer Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh promised not to rest until justice is served for the grieving family.

“It has been 16 days of grief, confusion, and endless trips to relevant offices in pursuit of justice. I am glad we are finally headed in the right direction. Truth and justice will always go together,” Samidoh shared.

Award-winning band, Sauti Sol noted that no parent should ever have to burry their child and added their voices to the calls for justice.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child 💔 #JusticeForJeff,”. Wrote Sauti Sol.

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

Activist Boniface Mwangi on his part celebrated Kenyans on Social Media who pushed for justice for the young interior designed who met his death at the tender age of 23 in controversial circumstances that are the center of police investigations.

“Kenyans on Social media, you’re very important people. The government follows you. When you raise your voice about injustice, they act… #JusticeForJeff wouldn’t have happened without you,”. Mwangi wrote.

Comedian Njugush also added his voice to the conversation with a post that read:

“#JusticeforJeff; Justice be our shield and defender".

The cause of Mwathi's death remains unknown with investigators keen on establishing what really happened.

Dj Fatxo and two other men told the police that the 23-year-old had jumped from the 10th floor of his apartment.

