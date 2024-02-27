The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
What transpired at Museveni's meeting with Ruto & Raila

Denis Mwangi

3 outcomes of the meeting convened by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni

President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda

President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga convened to discuss the deepening of ties within the East African Community (EAC).

This meeting, held on Monday, February 26, at President Museveni's Kisozi country home in Uganda, underscored the commitment of Kenya and Uganda to strengthen their longstanding diplomatic and economic relations.

The discussions between the leaders covered a variety of crucial topics, including energy, petroleum, and the candidacy of Raila Odinga for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission.

President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

East African Political Federation.

The talks come at a time when East Africa is positioning itself as a formidable bloc, aiming to enhance cooperation across various sectors to bolster economic growth and political stability in the region.

Oil stalemate

President Ruto highlighted the productive dialogue on resolving issues affecting the flow of petroleum products between Kenya and Uganda.

He said the leaders agreed upon strategies to optimise import scheduling and pricing for the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This collaboration is aimed at achieving competitive pricing and maximum logistical efficiency.

President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda

Ruto and Museveni deliberated on the construction of the Eldoret-Kampala-Kigali refined petroleum product pipeline, an ambitious project that promises to significantly improve the energy infrastructure between the three countries.

Such infrastructure development is crucial for the EAC's economic growth, enabling easier access to energy resources and fostering a more integrated regional market.

Raila Odinga's AU Commission chairperson bid

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also served as a platform for discussing Raila Odinga's bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

"Several days ago, I accepted an invitation from President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda for a joint meeting with President William Ruto today to discuss the deepening of regional integration within the East African Community.

"Crucially, at the urging of President Museveni, we also discussed my candidacy for Chairperson of the African Union Commission. I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it," Odinga said.

With the endorsements from both President Museveni and President Ruto, Odinga's candidacy represents a unified East African front, showcasing the region's solidarity and commitment to playing a significant role in continental affairs.

President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda
President William Ruto, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga meet in Uganda

Odinga's potential leadership in the African Union could usher in a new era of Pan-Africanism, focusing on unity, economic development, and political stability across the continent.

The endorsement of Odinga by Presidents Museveni and Ruto not only signifies a mutual understanding and cooperation among the East African leaders but also highlights the importance of East Africa's voice in the broader African political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

