A Kakamega Court has ordered that 9 students of Ingotse High School who are arson suspects be remanded for the next 14 days.
The nine will remain in custody pending the hearing of the case against them.
More to follow.
A Kakamega Court has ordered that 9 students of Ingotse High School who are arson suspects be remanded for the next 14 days.
The nine will remain in custody pending the hearing of the case against them.
More to follow.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke