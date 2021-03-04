Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been dealt a blow, after his application to have Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti recuse himself from one of his farud cases was declined.

The Anti-Corruption Court Judge made the ruling on Thursday after Sonko appeared in court in person, after two attempts to have him appear in person failed.

According to Chief Magistrate Ogoti, there was no sufficient evidence to show that he is biased against the former governor of the city county.

He also noted that this was an attempt by Sonko to intimidate him.

“The applicant having been represented by able lawyers instead of filing an appeal, opted for recusal, this is a conduct meant to threaten a judicial officer,” said Douglas Ogoti.

The former governor who has been receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital went to court accompanied by a nurse.