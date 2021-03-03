Activist Boniface Mwangi on Wednesday called out Nation FM presenter Tina Kaggia, accusing her of wasting airtime discussing things that don’t matter.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Mwangi said she was discussing a lame joke he made about hairdressers on a national radio platform, instead of discussing issues of national importance.

“A lame joke l made about hairdressers is now a topic of discussion in a national radio station. @tinakaggia @NationFMKe use that airtime to discuss matters of national importance. My video was about why Joho shouldn't be running for president, I raised important issues, discuss that,” said Boniface Mwangi.

His words were in response to Ms Kaggia’s tweet asking her listeners if anyone had ever disrespected their jobs.

Nation FM Tina Kaggia

She also mentioned that hairdressers had vowed not to attend to Boniface Mwangi for a year over his comment on Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and hairdressers.

“Has someone ever disrespected your profession? Hairdressers across Kenya have vowed not to shave Boniface Mwangi for a year unless he apologizes @NationFMKe #TinaKaggia,” read Tina Kaggia’s tweet.

Mwangi had recorded a video calling out the Mombasa Governor saying that he will never be President of Kenya, and he can only be a fisherman or a hairdresser. He added that he has failed Mombasa County and is only focused on his hair and slay queens.