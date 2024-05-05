The sports category has moved to a new website.


British High Commission announces Sh140M aid to support flood victims in Kenya

Charles Ouma

We stand with Kenya in this emergency - British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan

Boda boda riders wading through floods
Boda boda riders wading through floods

The United Kingdom, through the British High Commission in Nairobi has announced an emergency funding of over Ksh.140 million to support flood relief efforts in Kenya.

The funds will be channeled to UNICEF to support emergency humanitarian relief, including the delivery vital health, nutrition, and sanitation services, safe drinking water, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits communities impacted by the heavy rains and floods reported across the country.

“The situation facing many Kenyans as a result of recent extreme weather and flooding is heartbreaking. This urgent funding from the UK will help alleviate the suffering of those displaced and impacted by the crisis.

We stand with Kenya in this emergency and continue to work closely with UNICEF, the Government of Kenya and other partners to do what we can to support the response,” said British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan.

British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Neil Wigan
British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Neil Wigan British High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Neil Wigan Pulse Live Kenya

UNICEF will also put in place Cholera prevention interventions for communities most affected by the heavy rains that have left thousands displaced and hundreds dead.

READ: Kenya issues way forward as Tanzania declares end to Cyclone Hidaya

“The funding will enable the provision of cash assistance to approximately 6,900 households in the most affected counties. UNICEF will also provide urgently needed health, nutrition and sanitation services through integrated outreaches which includes the provision of safe water for drinking, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits to families displaced by the floods,” the British High Commission announced.

Official government records as of Sunday, May 5, 2024 place the number of those dead from the heavy rains and floods at 228.

Another 72 are missing with fears while 164 others have been injured.

Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024
Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024 Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The floods have also displaced 42,526 households with approximately 212,630 people.

UNICEF Kenya Representative Shaheen Nilofer welcomed the donation, noting that cash transfers provide much-needed support for families affected floods.

