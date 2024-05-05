The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya issues way forward as Tanzania declares end to Cyclone Hidaya

Charles Ouma

Cyclone Hidaya made landfall in Tanzania on Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction as Kenya braced itself for the same

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains
File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains

The Tanzanian government has confirmed the conclusion of the tropical Cyclone Hidaya with Kenya Meteorological Department stating that the cyclone has weakened even as the nation continues to record increased rainfall with potential floods.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Kenya Met noted that the cyclone that was expected to make landfall in Kenya and Tanzania lost its strength after landfall at Mafia Island on Saturday.

“Current observations indicate that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya has made landfall on the coast of Tanzania.

"However, there is another depression developing behind it, which the Department is monitoring closely.” Kenya Met warned.

File image of flooded roads after heavy downpour in Nairobi, Kenya
File image of flooded roads after heavy downpour in Nairobi, Kenya

READ: 37 counties placed on heavy rainfall alert on Sunday as Cyclone Hidaya impacts Kenya

Kenya was thus spared the devastating effects that was reported on Mafia island located about 130 kilometres south-east of Dar es Salaam.

With the cyclone weakening, Kenya Met noted that remnants of the rain clouds that accompanied the cyclone have spread out in various areas of the southern region of Tanzania.

"The Tropical Cyclone Hidaya storm is over and forecasted to have weakened however, heavy rainfall is still expected offshore along the Coast region with strong winds and large waves already experienced in Kwale," Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted.

Heavy rains are however expected to continue pounding the region with strong winds along the Coastal strip.

Residents in the coastal regions and individuals involved in marine activities in the Indian Ocean to take maximum precautions and remain vigilant and weather-alert.

Heavy rains are expected to pound several parts of the country with the government issuing alert for the same.

READ: Blackout hits Tanzania as Cyclone Hidaya makes landfall, Kenya braces itself

Flooding is expected to affect several parts of the country.

"Most parts of the North Eastern region (Isiolo, Garissa, Wajira, Mandera counties), Northwestern(Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit counties) and parts of South Eastern (Taita Taveta, Tana River counties) are forecast to be generally dry: however occasional light to moderate rainfall is likely," the statement by the Met Department reads in parts.

A minibus partially submerged in water at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as floods wreak havoc in Kenya
A minibus partially submerged in water at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as floods wreak havoc in Kenya

"The continuing rainfall in the central region and the overflow of the Seven Forks Dams are likely to exacerbate flooding in the Tana Delta, impacting Garissa, Tana River and Lamu counties. Continued rainfall in the catchment areas of Lake Victoria may continue causing backflow and flooding of the counties in the region (Homa Bay, Kisumu Busia, Migori and Siaya counties."

