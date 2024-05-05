Kenya issues way forward as Tanzania declares end to Cyclone Hidaya

In a statement released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Kenya Met noted that the cyclone that was expected to make landfall in Kenya and Tanzania lost its strength after landfall at Mafia Island on Saturday.

“Current observations indicate that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya has made landfall on the coast of Tanzania.

"However, there is another depression developing behind it, which the Department is monitoring closely.” Kenya Met warned.

File image of flooded roads after heavy downpour in Nairobi, Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya was thus spared the devastating effects that was reported on Mafia island located about 130 kilometres south-east of Dar es Salaam.

Isaack Mwaura on the way forward as Cyclone Hidaya weakens

With the cyclone weakening, Kenya Met noted that remnants of the rain clouds that accompanied the cyclone have spread out in various areas of the southern region of Tanzania.

"The Tropical Cyclone Hidaya storm is over and forecasted to have weakened however, heavy rainfall is still expected offshore along the Coast region with strong winds and large waves already experienced in Kwale," Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted.

Heavy rains are however expected to continue pounding the region with strong winds along the Coastal strip.

Residents in the coastal regions and individuals involved in marine activities in the Indian Ocean to take maximum precautions and remain vigilant and weather-alert.

Heavy rains and flooding alert in Kenya

Heavy rains are expected to pound several parts of the country with the government issuing alert for the same.

Flooding is expected to affect several parts of the country.

"Most parts of the North Eastern region (Isiolo, Garissa, Wajira, Mandera counties), Northwestern(Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit counties) and parts of South Eastern (Taita Taveta, Tana River counties) are forecast to be generally dry: however occasional light to moderate rainfall is likely," the statement by the Met Department reads in parts.

A minibus partially submerged in water at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as floods wreak havoc in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya