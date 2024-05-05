The Tanzanian government has confirmed the conclusion of the tropical Cyclone Hidaya with Kenya Meteorological Department stating that the cyclone has weakened even as the nation continues to record increased rainfall with potential floods.
Kenya issues way forward as Tanzania declares end to Cyclone Hidaya
Cyclone Hidaya made landfall in Tanzania on Saturday, leaving a trail of destruction as Kenya braced itself for the same
Recommended articles
In a statement released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Kenya Met noted that the cyclone that was expected to make landfall in Kenya and Tanzania lost its strength after landfall at Mafia Island on Saturday.
“Current observations indicate that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya has made landfall on the coast of Tanzania.
"However, there is another depression developing behind it, which the Department is monitoring closely.” Kenya Met warned.
Kenya was thus spared the devastating effects that was reported on Mafia island located about 130 kilometres south-east of Dar es Salaam.
Isaack Mwaura on the way forward as Cyclone Hidaya weakens
With the cyclone weakening, Kenya Met noted that remnants of the rain clouds that accompanied the cyclone have spread out in various areas of the southern region of Tanzania.
"The Tropical Cyclone Hidaya storm is over and forecasted to have weakened however, heavy rainfall is still expected offshore along the Coast region with strong winds and large waves already experienced in Kwale," Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura noted.
Heavy rains are however expected to continue pounding the region with strong winds along the Coastal strip.
Residents in the coastal regions and individuals involved in marine activities in the Indian Ocean to take maximum precautions and remain vigilant and weather-alert.
Heavy rains and flooding alert in Kenya
Heavy rains are expected to pound several parts of the country with the government issuing alert for the same.
Flooding is expected to affect several parts of the country.
"Most parts of the North Eastern region (Isiolo, Garissa, Wajira, Mandera counties), Northwestern(Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit counties) and parts of South Eastern (Taita Taveta, Tana River counties) are forecast to be generally dry: however occasional light to moderate rainfall is likely," the statement by the Met Department reads in parts.
"The continuing rainfall in the central region and the overflow of the Seven Forks Dams are likely to exacerbate flooding in the Tana Delta, impacting Garissa, Tana River and Lamu counties. Continued rainfall in the catchment areas of Lake Victoria may continue causing backflow and flooding of the counties in the region (Homa Bay, Kisumu Busia, Migori and Siaya counties."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke