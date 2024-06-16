The awards gala which went down on Friday also saw Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru triumph in various categories.

The event, which celebrated outstanding female leadership across various sectors, saw Kenya clinch several top accolades, underscoring the nation's dominance in regional excellence.

Rebecca Miano clinched the Public Service Leader of the Year Award in recognition of her contribution to promoting trade.

"This gives the impetus to give my heart and effort to do more, especially for all the girls who look upon the older women," the CS noted while receiving the award.

Charlene Ruto, Waiguru & Lynn Ngugi dazzle at the East Africa Women of Excellence Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu and Monica Kathina Juma, currently serving as National Security Advisor came in second and third respectively.

In the Political Trailblazer of the Year Award, Kirinyaga County governor Anne Waiguru emerged top.

The governor was acknowledged for her transformative leadership that has seen her rise to be a notable female leader and among the few female governors in a male-dominated field.

In this category, it was an all-female governors affair Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and her Homabay counterpart Gladys Wanga coming second and third respectively.

"You let us commit to creating a world where every woman and girl can realise her full potential where her contributions are valued and where her rights are upheld," Waiguru said while receiving the award.

CEOs feted

Njeri Jomo, CEO of Jubilee Health Insurance Company CEO Njeri Njomo was feted as the CEO in recognition of her excellent corporate leadership.

CEO of MTN Uganda Sylvia Mulinge and Annette Kimitei, CEO of SENACA East Africa closed the top three slots respectively.

Lynn Ngugi bagged the Media Personality of the Year Award in celebration of her entrepreneurial and innovative venture in the digital media space, supported by her leadership that has seen Lynn Ngugi Network grow.

