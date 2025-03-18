Business feud turns ugly as Kairo exposes Clement's alleged affair with his girlfriend

Car dealer Khalif Kairo has finally spoken out following accusations from his former business partner and friend, Clement Victor Kinuthia

The two have been exchanging accusations, with Kairo now alleging that Clement cheated on his wife and even had an affair with his (Kairo's) former girlfriend.

The interview that sparked the feud

Clement's interview on the Iko Nini Podcast with Mwafreeka reignited tensions between the two former business partners.

Clement claimed that while Kairo was in Japan, he sent messages to his wife accusing him of infidelity with other women, including her own friends.

He recounted how these accusations allegedly caused turmoil both at home and in his workplace, as the rumours of infidelity strained his marriage.

In leaked WhatsApp messages, Kairo allegedly warned Clément's wife to be cautious about the people she called friends, claiming the affair had been going on for over a year. Clement denied ever cheating on his wife or being involved with other people’s partners.

He further accused Kairo of ruining his marriage by feeding his wife false information.

Clement cheated with my girlfriend Kairo

In an interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Kairo dismissed Clement’s claims, stating that his former partner was working with bloggers to tarnish his name out of jealousy.

He further accused Clement of being dishonest and claimed to have evidence proving that Clement had an affair with his then-girlfriend.

He was having an affair with my girlfriend. I have evidence and at that point I had two options. Ningeenda nimtandike mangumi because he's a very weak man but nikaona the best thing is also to just tell the wife. Na aache ooh sijui nini...

Kairo questioned why Clement was still bringing up past events from four years ago, suggesting that his former business partner had not moved on from their fallout.

Hii ni mambo ya four years ago. Kama he's rich as he is claiming to be kwa nini anakuja kuongeela vitu zilihappen years ago. This is someone who tried to bring me down. A pathological liar. it got to a point anaona kijana anashine sana na of course hajawahi move on. Yule kijana alikuwa anatumia kutengeneza pesa alimuondokea akabaki pekee yake maisha ikastagnate. Machungu sasa ni mingi.

Business struggles and recovery efforts

Over the past few months, Kairo has been facing serious business challenges, including a court case filed by a client over undelivered orders. Despite the setbacks, he remains optimistic and is working hard to recover.

I am still struggling, but we are making progress. This issue has affected my business a lot. Right now, I have put everything on hold—no operations at the moment—until I clear things with clients we had agreements with last year.

Kairo on his relationship status

Before his business troubles, Kairo was in a relationship with Kenyan model Maria Wavinya, whom he claimed to have married just four months after they met.

However, Wavinya reportedly distanced herself from him when his problems began, and Kairo has now confirmed that they are no longer together.

Sahi nimeamua wacha nikae pekee angu nipamabane na hii vita. Haya mamabo ni makubwa sana. Lakini nikimaliza nitawalteea shemeji mwingine.

When asked if she was the one his friends allegedly cheated with, Kairo clarified that it wasn’t any of the women he’s been with recently. He said it happened nearly four years ago and ruled out Cera Imani and Wavinya.

What next for Khalif Kairo & Clement?

With Kairo promising to release evidence supporting his claims, the public is eagerly waiting to see what unfolds.