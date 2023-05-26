The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Lynet Okumu

PS Charles Hinga forced out after struggling to provide satisfactory answers on the 3% housing fund levy

Charles Hinga
Charles Hinga

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga recently found himself in a challenging situation as he faced questioning regarding the controversial housing fund.

Recommended articles

The Finance and National Planning Committee, chaired by Molo MP Kuria Kimani, sought clarification on the modality of the affordable housing plan and how it would be financed using taxpayers' money.

Among the concerns raised by lawmakers were the management of the fund, the interest earned by contributors, and the reason for imposing taxes when similar programs had been implemented previously without mandatory deductions.

Housing PS Charles Hinga speaking during a media briefing at State House, Nairobi on May 24, 2023.jpg
Housing PS Charles Hinga speaking during a media briefing at State House, Nairobi on May 24, 2023.jpg Video frames
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Housing Levy: PS explains 14-year waiting period to access full contributions

During the public hearings held at the Hilton Gardens Inn Hotel along Mombasa Road, Mr. Hinga began his presentation on the benefits of the affordable housing projects.

However, when the floor was opened for questions, Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap criticized the ministry for not considering the economic situation of the majority of workers.

MP Makilap questioned the source of funds for the project, highlighting that it had been conducted for five years without imposing taxes on Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Housing PS Charles Hinga speaking during a media briefing at State House, Nairobi on May 24, 2023
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Housing PS Charles Hinga speaking during a media briefing at State House, Nairobi on May 24, 2023 State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and Housing PS Charles Hinga speaking during a media briefing at State House, Nairobi on May 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He suggested that the housing scheme should continue without enforcing a compulsory housing fund, as this would be perceived as an additional tax burden on citizens.

"I would like to remind the PS that you made an emotional presentation. You indicated that you have been doing this project for about five years.

"Where did you get the money to do this without taxing Kenyans? Why don't you continue to do it without taxing Kenyans through a compulsory housing fund?" Makilap questioned.

Other MPs, including Adipo Okoume, John Ariko, and David Mboni, also expressed concerns, stating that the housing scheme contradicted the cultural practices of many communities.

ADVERTISEMENT
Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga. (wadau)
Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga. (wadau) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

Dr. Ariko emphasized that making the housing levy compulsory effectively turned it into a tax.

"Making this housing levy compulsory makes it a tax. Anything that is not compulsory is a tax," Dr Ariko said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the committee's scrutiny, Charles Hinga struggled to provide satisfactory answers, leaving the lawmakers frustrated and seeking further clarification.

PS Charles Hinga
PS Charles Hinga PS Charles Hinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Finance Bill 2023: Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

Chairman Kimani sarcastically told Hinga to go and attend to his other commitments.

He adjourned the meeting, promising another opportunity for him (Hinga), to address the lingering questions.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

File image of a man making a phone call

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree