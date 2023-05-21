The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto explains why Kenyans must contribute the 3% housing fund levy despite not being interested in the affordable housing scheme

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023
President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023

President William Ruto, on Sunday, May 21, defended the proposed housing levy that will see formally employed Kenyans contribute 3% of their salaries to the National Housing Fund.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School, President Ruto answered a question many Kenyans have been asking, regarding why the contribution will be mandatory even for Kenyans who are not interested in owning homes through the affordable housing program.

The head of state said that the programme would result in the creation of 1 million jobs a year in the construction industry, and it is a collective duty for all Kenyans to help reduce the high rate of unemployment.

President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023
President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023 President William Ruto during a Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School on May 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Wengine wananiuliza nani alikuambia tunataka nyumba? Mwingine ananiuliza mbona unataka kukata pesa yangu? Hii Kenya hakuna Kenya ya rais, hakuna Kenya ya yule ako na kazi, hakuna Kenya ya yule hana kazi. Kenya ni yetu sisi sote. (Some people are asking who told me they want houses, and others are asking why I want to deduct their money. This country belongs to all of us regardless of being president, employed or jobless.)

It is our collective business as the people of Kenya to make sure that we work together for this nation and we must carry everybody along,” Ruto spoke.

He reiterated his recent remarks made during a joint media interview where he said that it was every Kenyan's business to help alleviate unemployment in the country.

“You don’t think it is your business to contribute to the employment of unemployed Kenyans?” Ruto questioned the journalist. “That is why the constitution gives me the power to tax," the president added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Housing Fund is a government initiative aimed at providing affordable housing to Kenyans.

The fund requires all employees to contribute 3% of their monthly salary. Every employee who contributes 3%, to their employer will also contribute 3% to the housing kitty.

According to State Department for Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary, Charles Hinga, the Housing Fund is like a national chama (savings group).

Housing PS Charles Hinga
Housing PS Charles Hinga Housing PS Charles Hinga Pulse Live Kenya

"We determined that in order for us to be able to provide those houses at those prices Sh5000, Sh10,000, Sh15,000, we have got to do something that every Kenyan knows how to do. And that is a national chama," the PS said in a recent interview with Spice FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest-earning person contributing to the Housing Fund will only pay Sh 2,500 monthly, while the majority of Kenyans will pay Sh1,000 to the fund.

The aim of the fund is to raise Sh9 billion per month, which will be used to start housing projects in the country.

After the construction of the houses, Kenyans will be able to own homes at an affordable price by paying a mortgage of 5%.

Those not interested in homeownership will be able to access their money after 7 years.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru speaks for the first time about invasion of his family's Northlands Farm

Uhuru speaks for the first time about invasion of his family's Northlands Farm

Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

Gladys Shollei explains why a CS doesn't need to be an expert in their docket

Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

Ruto responds to Kenyans who don't want houses & 3% housing fund levy

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

File image of a man making a phone call

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband