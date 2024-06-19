Chief inspector who lost both arms during protest gets Sh1 million donation

The donation was pledged by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu.

The financial support aims to assist Maina in his recovery and adaptation to his new circumstances.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Alfred Mutua arrives at the launch of the National Wildlife Census 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred while Maina was handling a tear gas canister that exploded prematurely during the protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Maina, part of a police contingent deployed to manage the protests in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), suffered severe injuries as the canister detonated in his hands.

The protests were organised by citizens opposing the Finance Bill 2024, which proposes new taxes and the removal of several tax exemptions, leading to widespread public dissent.

During the launch of the National Wildlife Census for 2024, CS Alfred Mutua expressed profound sympathy for Maina, acknowledging the drastic change in his life due to the injuries.

"As we sit here today, Chief Inspector David Karuri Maina has lost both of his arms. Today he is a disabled person. He has been disabled in the line of duty by the protesters," Mutua stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further claimed that the youth were swayed by propaganda to oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

"My beautiful young people who are being propelled with propaganda, look at the facts, don’t get caught up in activism and violence that leads to bloodshed... That officer who lost his hands, his blood is on you," Mutua added​​.

Police officer loses fingers after teargas exploded on his hand in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

The "Occupy Parliament" protests were part of a broader movement against the Finance Bill 2024.

The bill, which seeks to introduce new tax measures and increase revenue for the government, has faced significant opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

An overwhelming 87 percent of Kenyans are opposed to the bill, according to a recent Infotrak survey​.

The protests, organised under the hashtag #RejectFinanceBill2024, saw citizens gathering to voice their discontent and demand the rejection of the bill​.

Government's Stance

CS Mutua reiterated that the Finance Bill had been thoroughly reviewed and all stakeholder demands had been addressed.

"The Finance Bill has been reviewed thoroughly and all demands from stakeholders have been addressed. Taking to the streets is uncalled for since these demands have been met," he stated​.

ADVERTISEMENT