AI & tech tools birth new era of activism by gen z and millennials in Kenya

The scale and intensity of the protest were unprecedented, marking a significant moment in Kenya’s political landscape.

Unlike previous protests, this one did not rely on influential politicians or public figures to mobilise the masses.

Instead, it was a voters-led movement, sparked and fueled by widespread discontent with the proposed tax measures.

How it started

The protest's origins can be traced to social media, where initial agitations transformed into a full-blown movement.

David Ndii, chairperson of President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisors, had dismissed the online outcry as mere chatter.

However, the sustained unpopularity of the tax proposals quickly escalated into more tangible actions.

Kenyans began sharing personal phone numbers of Members of Parliament (MPs) and other elected leaders, urging citizens to text their representatives to oppose the punitive taxes.

This civic engagement indicated a growing political awareness among Kenyans, particularly among those who had previously been apathetic.

Artificial Intelligence & digital tools

In the lead-up to the protest, Kenyan youth leveraged their technological prowess to spread awareness and rally support.

They created artificial intelligence tools to answer questions about the Finance Bill, produced AI-generated music, and used various digital platforms to educate and mobilise the public.

"If you want to further understand the finance bill and its implications, i have created the Finance Bill GPT, a GPT with upto date info on the finance bill, use it to understand the bill and ask any questions you may have," Kelvin Ndemo said.

This helped many young people to interact with the document in a way like never before. For example, one of the queries was how young remote workers employed by businesses outside Kenya would be affected by the Finance Bill 2024.

The song created by AI using contents of the Finance Bill 2024 has received close to 1 million views in different social media platforms where it was shared.

Listen to the song made using AI below:

This digital activism played out in broad daylight, catching many leaders off guard, as they underestimated the potential for online mobilisation to translate into real-world action.

Occupy Parliament

On the day of the protest, large crowds gathered in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), leading to clashes with police.

Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei claimed that the protesters lacked the necessary permits, resulting in the use of tear gas, water cannons, and arrests.

Unlike past protests, this one was notably leaderless, driven instead by the collective energy and determination of millennials and Gen Z participants.

The absence of a traditional "big man" figure marked a new era of political activism in Kenya.

Throughout the protest, demonstrators used their creativity to capture and share content.

In one viral video, a young woman addressed opposition leader Raila Odinga, asking him to stay out of the protest, emphasising that the citizens were in charge.

This sentiment reflected a broader desire among the youth to reclaim their political power and challenge the status quo.

Despite the chaos and numerous arrests, the protests had a significant impact. The chants continued in the streets, inside police vehicles and cells where protestors were bundled in.

Government drops several proposal in the Finance Bill 2024

As President Ruto chaired a meeting with Kenya Kwanza MPs at State House, the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee briefed the gathering on the public's feedback.

By the end of the day, the government conceded to some of the protesters' demands, making adjustments to the most controversial tax proposals and dropping others entirely.

Originally aimed at raising Sh302 billion in revenue, the revised Finance Bill now faces a Sh60 billion shortfall, which will need to be addressed through budget cuts or alternative measures.

National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee Chairperson Kimani Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

This protest not only demonstrated the power of digital activism and youth engagement but also signaled a shift in Kenya’s political dynamics.