Pastor Ezekiel Odero hires Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari ahead of court battle

The New Life International Church pastor who is facing accusations of terrorism, kidnapping, mass killing of followers and indoctrination of faithful has brought on board experienced lawyers, including Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta.

The two lawyers who visited the pastor at Makupa Police Station on Saturday, April 29, expressed confidence that justice shall prevail, alleging that the State has no evidence linking their client to the Shakahola massacre.

"Only 15 People have died in the Church since it started more than a year ago. Our client is not linked to the deaths of persons in Shakahola," Ombeta explained.

The team also comprises of Jared Magolo, who has been defending the pastor after he was arrested on Thursday, April 27.

The preacher was arraigned at Shanzu Law Courts on Friday, April 28 with the court allowing the police to hold him as investigations continue.

“Police have collected several burial permits that were issued to several individuals whose names and telephone numbers have been disclosed in these records,” read court papers.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested after preliminary investigations by the police linked him to controversial Paul Mackenzie who is at the center of the Shakahola massacre in which more than 100 bodies have been exhumed.

According to the police, financial transactions totalling ksh3 million were traced between the duo.

"The respondent (Pastor Ezekiel) runs Times Television, which investigations have revealed he paid Ksh500,000 as part payment for its purchase from Mackenzie, who is currently under probe in matters connected to the Shakahola massacre of innocent and vulnerable Kenyans,” State Counsels Jami Yamina and Peter Kiprop explained before Shanzu Chief Magistrate, Joe Omido.