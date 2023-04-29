The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Charles Ouma

It is not only about New Life church but many other churches - Sarah Odero

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero
New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife has broken her silence following her husband’s tribulations that saw the renowned televangelist arrested and held in police custody.

Recommended articles

A video seen by Pulselive.co.ke news desk shows Sarah Odero giving the church directions in the absence of her husband who is in police custody at Makupa Police Station.

She expressed confidence that New Life Prayer Centre and Church will resume operations soon, noting that ongoing investigations have affected not just her husband’s church, but several others as well.

She added that the church will be closed temporarily to allow for investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will not have prayer services at this church because it is good that we give the government enough time to investigate the ongoing issues besieging churches that have been reported on social media and news," she said.

She also downplayed the ongoing investigations into her husband’s activities at the church, noting that it is nothing big.

READ: Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

"It is not only about New Life church but many other churches. To those on social media I urge you to continue praying hard,” Sarah added.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha told the press that several deaths had been reported at the controversial pastor’s premises with some recorded in morgues linked to the cleric.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

Criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers

His arrest was confirmed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who noted that he will be “processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers".

"It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County of Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers," the CS reported.

"The said Church has been shut down. The over 100 people who were holed up at the premises have been evacuated and will be required to record statements," CS Kindiki added shortly after the controversial televangelist was arrested on Thursday morning over alleged indoctrination of the public in the wake of what has come to be referred to as Shakahola massacre.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

Close to one hundred bodies have so far been unearthed in the ongoing investigations into Pastor Mackenzie’s alleged cultic practices.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

General Francis Ogolla's biography: Family, education & US fighter jet training

General Francis Ogolla's biography: Family, education & US fighter jet training

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Crime scene

Kitengela woman explains why she stabbed daughter multiple times