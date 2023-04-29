Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

A video seen by Pulselive.co.ke news desk shows Sarah Odero giving the church directions in the absence of her husband who is in police custody at Makupa Police Station.

She expressed confidence that New Life Prayer Centre and Church will resume operations soon, noting that ongoing investigations have affected not just her husband’s church, but several others as well.

She added that the church will be closed temporarily to allow for investigations.

"We will not have prayer services at this church because it is good that we give the government enough time to investigate the ongoing issues besieging churches that have been reported on social media and news," she said.

She also downplayed the ongoing investigations into her husband’s activities at the church, noting that it is nothing big.

"It is not only about New Life church but many other churches. To those on social media I urge you to continue praying hard,” Sarah added.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha told the press that several deaths had been reported at the controversial pastor’s premises with some recorded in morgues linked to the cleric.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

Criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers

His arrest was confirmed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki who noted that he will be “processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers".

"It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County of Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers," the CS reported.

"The said Church has been shut down. The over 100 people who were holed up at the premises have been evacuated and will be required to record statements," CS Kindiki added shortly after the controversial televangelist was arrested on Thursday morning over alleged indoctrination of the public in the wake of what has come to be referred to as Shakahola massacre.

