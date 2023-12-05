The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

Denis Mwangi

Police officers are also pursuing 10 other persons in connection to the case

Margaret Nyakango during her swearing in ceremony as Controller of Budget
Margaret Nyakango during her swearing in ceremony as Controller of Budget

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango was arrested in Mombasa in connection to a complaint made against her and 10 other people.

Recommended articles

According to a letter from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions dated November 30, Deputy DPP Jacinya Nyamosi recommended the arrest and charging of Nyakang’o and 10 others for conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The group is also accused of operating a Sacco without a licence contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008.

Other charges include forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code and uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Margaret Nyakango. (khusoko)
Dr. Margaret Nyakango. (khusoko) Pulse Live Kenya

Police officers are also pursuing other persons in connection to a complaint made by Claudia Mueni Mutungi.

Other suspects named on the list include

  1. Jackson Ngure Wanjau 
  2. Susan Kendi
  3. James Makena Wanyagi 
  4. John Muchira Kithaka 
  5. Jane Karuu Ndanyi 
  6. Muthoni Elphas
  7. Joan Chumo 
  8. Mercy Ndura Mukora 
  9. Gregory Mwangangi Mailu 
  10. Michael Kipkurui
ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Nyakango was appointed Controller of Budget in 2020.

Dr. Nyakango boasts an impressive academic background, including a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool (2016), an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi (2007), and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Nairobi (1983).

Dr. Margaret Nyakango. (linkedin)
Dr. Margaret Nyakango. (linkedin) Pulse Live Kenya

Her qualifications extend to a Certified Professional Coach Diploma from CDI Africa, a Certified Sacco Professional certificate from Strathmore University, and being a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K).

Margaret has held various roles such as Director of Finance and administration at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Deputy General Manager of Finance and strategy at Harambee Sacco, Finance and administration Manager at Bob Morgan Services Ltd, Principal Officer at the Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority, and Financial Controller at Lake Basin Development Authority, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov't to increase gamblers from 9% to 37% with creation of national lottery

Gov't to increase gamblers from 9% to 37% with creation of national lottery

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

4 suspects arrested over kidnapping of 2 car dealers in Juja

4 suspects arrested over kidnapping of 2 car dealers in Juja

VIDEO: Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers

VIDEO: Cab driver narrates how he rescued 2 victims from armed kidnappers

Islamic resistance vows retaliation after US airstrike killed 5 Iraqi militants

Islamic resistance vows retaliation after US airstrike killed 5 Iraqi militants

State House throws governors, MPs under the bus on 765 COP28 attendee list

State House throws governors, MPs under the bus on 765 COP28 attendee list

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

Inside the decorated career of ex-MP Lawrence Sifuna who died today

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

NYS receruits in a parade

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

The scene of the building whose scaffolding collapsed, killing four

Residents reveal blunder behind Eastleigh building tragedy that left 4 dead