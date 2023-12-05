Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango arrested in Mombasa

According to a letter from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions dated November 30, Deputy DPP Jacinya Nyamosi recommended the arrest and charging of Nyakang’o and 10 others for conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The group is also accused of operating a Sacco without a licence contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008.

Other charges include forgery contrary to Section 345 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code and uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 of the Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Police officers are also pursuing other persons in connection to a complaint made by Claudia Mueni Mutungi.

Other suspects named on the list include

Jackson Ngure Wanjau Susan Kendi James Makena Wanyagi John Muchira Kithaka Jane Karuu Ndanyi Muthoni Elphas Joan Chumo Mercy Ndura Mukora Gregory Mwangangi Mailu Michael Kipkurui

About Margaret Nyakango

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Nyakango was appointed Controller of Budget in 2020.

Dr. Nyakango boasts an impressive academic background, including a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool (2016), an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi (2007), and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Nairobi (1983).

Pulse Live Kenya

Her qualifications extend to a Certified Professional Coach Diploma from CDI Africa, a Certified Sacco Professional certificate from Strathmore University, and being a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K).

Margaret has held various roles such as Director of Finance and administration at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Deputy General Manager of Finance and strategy at Harambee Sacco, Finance and administration Manager at Bob Morgan Services Ltd, Principal Officer at the Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority, and Financial Controller at Lake Basin Development Authority, among others.