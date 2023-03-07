ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

Fabian Simiyu

Nyakang'o says she released Sh15 billion before 2022 General Elections

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o [Photo: Parliament]
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o [Photo: Parliament]

Controller of the Budget Margaret Nyakang'o has opened up that she was put under pressure to release Sh15 billion days before the 2022 General Elections.

Recommended articles

Nyakang'o has said that she was threatened to release Sh6 billion for the purchase of Telcos and Sh9.5 billion from the annuity fund a few days before the elections when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Petitions Committee on March 7, 2023.

To prove her allegations, Margaret Nyakang'o produced conversations she says she had with former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

ADVERTISEMENT
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o. | PHOTO: CoG/Twitter
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o. | PHOTO: CoG/Twitter Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua vows to reveal truth behind millions looted in Uhuru's last 3 months

"Please help us expedite this," is believed to be one of the messages that Yatani wrote to Nyakang'o at 3:33 pm on August 4, 2023.

Yatani had sent the Controller of the Budget another message asking her to approve for infrastructure ministry for amounts of Ksgs8B (sic) and Sh2 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their conversation escalated and Yatani emailed Nyakang'o alerting her that the President might call her if the approval wasn't made by 4:00 pm of that day.

Nyakang'o questioned asking if they only had 26 minutes to make the approval after which Yatani got back to her saying that the President had called and he had assured him that everything was going to be processed by the end of the day.

Ukur Yatani
Ukur Yatani Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DP Gachagua: Uhuru’s men stole Sh16 billion packed in boxes days before Ruto took over [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s just called and I assured him that I have spoken to you and that you promised by the end of the day," stated Yatani.

Margaret got back to the former CS and told him that she was out of the office and that the matter had to wait till the following day.

Yatani simply asked her to devise a way around the matter as he offered his apologies.

The allegations have come days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that he was going to name officials who looted money in public offices before President William Ruto took the oath of office.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

DCI's tough condition for releasing Fred Matiang'i

Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill & 10 others

Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

Drama as Raila is denied entry to DCI headquarters [Video]

Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Matiang'i's legal team gives update on DCI interrogation

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

Stand-off at the DCI headquarters as Matiang'i's team is denied entry [Video]

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

A file image of lifeless cows on the ground

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day