Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

Controller of the Budget Margaret Nyakang'o has opened up that she was put under pressure to release Sh15 billion days before the 2022 General Elections.
Nyakang'o says she released Sh15 billion before 2022 General Elections
Nyakang'o has said that she was threatened to release Sh6 billion for the purchase of Telcos and Sh9.5 billion from the annuity fund a few days before the elections when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Petitions Committee on March 7, 2023.
To prove her allegations, Margaret Nyakang'o produced conversations she says she had with former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.
"Please help us expedite this," is believed to be one of the messages that Yatani wrote to Nyakang'o at 3:33 pm on August 4, 2023.
Yatani had sent the Controller of the Budget another message asking her to approve for infrastructure ministry for amounts of Ksgs8B (sic) and Sh2 billion.
Their conversation escalated and Yatani emailed Nyakang'o alerting her that the President might call her if the approval wasn't made by 4:00 pm of that day.
Nyakang'o questioned asking if they only had 26 minutes to make the approval after which Yatani got back to her saying that the President had called and he had assured him that everything was going to be processed by the end of the day.
“He’s just called and I assured him that I have spoken to you and that you promised by the end of the day," stated Yatani.
Margaret got back to the former CS and told him that she was out of the office and that the matter had to wait till the following day.
Yatani simply asked her to devise a way around the matter as he offered his apologies.
The allegations have come days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that he was going to name officials who looted money in public offices before President William Ruto took the oath of office.
