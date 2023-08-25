CS Machogu speaks on admission of students with pending scholarship applications

He said that the Ministry of Education would involve the Ministry of Interior to assist in raising the numbers.

The low number of applications raised concern among the MPs, with the deadline for the applications being only two weeks away.

Pulse Live Kenya

CS Machogu said that after the application process, the students would be categorised into vulnerable, extremely needy, needy and less needy.

This process is expected to kick off on September 7, yet some schools have asked students to report much earlier.

“The reporting for some universities will be on Monday next week (August 28). You will start the categorisation of students who have qualified for a bursary or scholarship from September 7,” Nyando MP Jared Odoyo said.

CS Machogu said that the ministry has directed the university not to reject students whose applications will not have been processed.

He added that the team was working to resolve any challenges which had resulted in the low number of applications.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu speaking after President William Ruto received a report from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms at State House on August 1, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“Our students will be allowed as we are working on this and we have made it clear to our public universities. They will be admitted while we are processing the disbursement of funds,” he said.

Since the presidential directive on May 3, 2023, the government has developed and completed the Higher Education Financing Portal to receive applications for both scholarships, loans and bursaries.

Students who require funding must make formal applications through the Higher Education Financing Portal via www.hef.co.ke.

He directed tertiary institutions to release admission letters to candidates by August 2, 2023.

