CS Machogu unveils HEF portal for university scholarships, bursaries & loans

For the first time, children whose households are at the bottom of the pyramid shall enjoy equal opportunities in accessing university education and TVET education through 100% government funding.

This means their households are not expected to pay anything for the program cost and additionally, the students will receive upkeep from the loan proceeds.

CS Machogu said that out of the 2022 KCSE graduates, over 45,000 university students and the 42,000 TVET students categorised as vulnerable and extremely needy will be fully funded under government scholarships and loans.

The categorisation will be realised through a reliable scientific method known as means testing. A means test is a method for determining whether someone qualifies for financial assistance to obtain a service or good, for instance, welfare payments.

Continuing students will not be affected by this planning model and will continue to receive their funding based on the government's existing model.

Since the presidential directive on May 3, 2023, the government has developed and completed the Higher Education Financing Portal to receive applications for both scholarships, loans and bursaries.

Students who require funding must make formal applications through the Higher Education Financing Portal via www.hef.co.ke.

He directed tertiary institutions to release admission letters to candidates by August 2, 2023.