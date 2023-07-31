The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Machogu unveils HEF portal for university scholarships, bursaries & loans

Denis Mwangi

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has unveiled a new portal for the financing of students in universities and colleges.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at the 46th Annual conference of the Kenya Secondary Heads Association (KESSHA) at Sheikh Zayed Hall in Mombasa on June 28, 2023
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at the 46th Annual conference of the Kenya Secondary Heads Association (KESSHA) at Sheikh Zayed Hall in Mombasa on June 28, 2023

Speaking on July 31, during the release of the results of the KUCCPS placements for 2022 KCSE candidates. CS Machogu said that the new portal was ready for use by those joining tertiary institutions.

For the first time, children whose households are at the bottom of the pyramid shall enjoy equal opportunities in accessing university education and TVET education through 100% government funding.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during a Cabinet meeting on February 28, 2023
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during a Cabinet meeting on February 28, 2023

This means their households are not expected to pay anything for the program cost and additionally, the students will receive upkeep from the loan proceeds.

CS Machogu said that out of the 2022 KCSE graduates, over 45,000 university students and the 42,000 TVET students categorised as vulnerable and extremely needy will be fully funded under government scholarships and loans.

The categorisation will be realised through a reliable scientific method known as means testing. A means test is a method for determining whether someone qualifies for financial assistance to obtain a service or good, for instance, welfare payments.

Continuing students will not be affected by this planning model and will continue to receive their funding based on the government's existing model.

Since the presidential directive on May 3, 2023, the government has developed and completed the Higher Education Financing Portal to receive applications for both scholarships, loans and bursaries.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu in his office
Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu in his office
Students who require funding must make formal applications through the Higher Education Financing Portal via www.hef.co.ke.

He directed tertiary institutions to release admission letters to candidates by August 2, 2023.

This will allow students to apply for loans and bursaries from August 3 with a deadline of August 27.

