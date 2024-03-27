CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

The announcement came during the launch of the e-mobility policy at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 27.

Murkomen emphasized that these green number plates would facilitate the easy identification of electric vehicles and motorcycles on the roads.

Additionally, he stated that current owners with different shades of green number plates would need to apply for the new ones.

Traditionally, green plates have been used by vehicles belonging to county enforcement officers, commonly referred to as "kanjos."

The initiative aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Murkomen highlighted plans for further incentives to encourage the use of environmentally friendly technology, including discussions with governors to prioritize cheaper parking spaces for electric vehicles.

The CS confirmed that the rollout of the green number plates would commence once all necessary documents were officially signed.

He also mentioned plans to install charging systems at the ministry headquarters to spearhead the uptake of electric vehicles.

This infrastructure could potentially extend to other government ministries in the future.

Government data suggests there are nearly 3,000 registered electric vehicles in Kenya, indicating a growing interest in environmentally sustainable transportation options.

The e-Mobility Task Force was gazetted on 4th August 2023 to develop a National Electric Mobility Policy (the e-Mobility Policy) covering all modes of transport (road, air, rail, and maritime).

The policy will create an enabling environment for the development, growth and adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Increased adoption of electric vehicles could be beneficial in absorbing the country's off-peak demand for electricity during nighttime.

There are also socio-economic and environmental benefits of Electric Vehicles (EV) as compared to conventional, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles.

These include lower operating costs, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, noise pollution reduction and access to clean energy which would reduce air pollution, especially in urban areas.