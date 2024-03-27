The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

Denis Mwangi

Owners of the cars bearing the special number plates will receive incentives & preferential treatment

Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen unveils new special number plate to identify electric vehicles
Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen unveils new special number plate to identify electric vehicles

Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has unveiled plans for green-coloured number plates designated for owners of electric vehicles (EVs) and electric motorcycles.

Recommended articles

The announcement came during the launch of the e-mobility policy at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 27.

Murkomen emphasized that these green number plates would facilitate the easy identification of electric vehicles and motorcycles on the roads.

Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen unveils new special number plate to identify electric vehicles & motorcycles
Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen unveils new special number plate to identify electric vehicles & motorcycles Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen unveils new special number plate to identify electric vehicles & motorcycles Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he stated that current owners with different shades of green number plates would need to apply for the new ones.

Traditionally, green plates have been used by vehicles belonging to county enforcement officers, commonly referred to as "kanjos."

The initiative aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Murkomen highlighted plans for further incentives to encourage the use of environmentally friendly technology, including discussions with governors to prioritize cheaper parking spaces for electric vehicles.

The CS confirmed that the rollout of the green number plates would commence once all necessary documents were officially signed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also mentioned plans to install charging systems at the ministry headquarters to spearhead the uptake of electric vehicles.

This infrastructure could potentially extend to other government ministries in the future.

Government data suggests there are nearly 3,000 registered electric vehicles in Kenya, indicating a growing interest in environmentally sustainable transportation options.

Nopia Ride is the first ever fully electric mobility service in East Africa. (George Tubei)
Nopia Ride is the first ever fully electric mobility service in East Africa. (George Tubei) Pulse Live Kenya
ARC Ride's electric bikes
ARC Ride's electric bikes ARC Ride's electric bikes Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The e-Mobility Task Force was gazetted on 4th August 2023 to develop a National Electric Mobility Policy (the e-Mobility Policy) covering all modes of transport (road, air, rail, and maritime).

The policy will create an enabling environment for the development, growth and adoption of electric vehicles in Kenya.

Increased adoption of electric vehicles could be beneficial in absorbing the country's off-peak demand for electricity during nighttime.

READ: Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

There are also socio-economic and environmental benefits of Electric Vehicles (EV) as compared to conventional, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include lower operating costs, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, noise pollution reduction and access to clean energy which would reduce air pollution, especially in urban areas.

Electric mobility is in line with Kenya’s National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) 2023-2027, Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) 2022-2050 and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) through which Kenya targets a 32% reduction in Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported

Explosive blows up hotel next to police station, deaths reported

DP Gachagua publicly seeks forgiveness from Mama Ngina Kenyatta

DP Gachagua publicly seeks forgiveness from Mama Ngina Kenyatta

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kithure Kindiki

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

DJ Joe Mfalme

Details of tragic night that landed DJ Joe Mfalme in trouble, fatal assault & arrest video

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Joe Mfalme breaks his silence after arrest over police officer's death

JKIA

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E