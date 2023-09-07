The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto used only Sh10 worth of electricity to drive from State House to KICC.

President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC
President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC

President William Ruto made headlines at the Africa Climate Summit when he drove the Autopax Air Yetu electric car to the event.

Recommended articles

The car is a locally manufactured electric vehicle that is set to revolutionize the Kenyan automobile industry.

Here is a breakdown of the running cost of the Autopax Air Yetu electric car that President William Ruto drove to the Africa Climate Summit.

Price: The Autopax Air Yetu electric car is estimated to cost between Sh1.5 million to Sh1.7 million. This makes it one of the most affordable electric cars in the Kenyan market.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC
President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC Pulse Live Kenya

Fuel cost: According to Dr Isaac Kalua, the founder of Green Africa Energy the parent company of Autopax Yetu, the president used only Sh10 worth of electricity from State House to KICC.

He explained that a trip from Nairobi to Thika would consume about Sh90, which is significantly lower than the fuel cost for a petrol car. He added that an Autopax Electric Vehicle spends 40% of what one would have spent on petrol.

READ: Investor pumps Sh420B into Ruto's electric boda boda roll out, SEZ & EPZs plan

Range: The Autopax Air Yetu electric car has two options: the standard range model with a 17.3 kWh battery that has a stated range of 200 kilometres on a full charge, and the extended range model with a 26.5 kWh battery that has a stated range of 300 kilometres on a full charge.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC
President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC President William Ruto driving the Autopax Air Yetu electric car from State House to KICC Pulse Live Kenya

This means that the car can cover a considerable distance on a single charge.

Maintenance cost: Electric cars have fewer moving parts than petrol cars, requiring less maintenance. This translates to lower maintenance costs over the lifetime of the car.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

MP proposes Unemployment Insurance Bill to cushion workers

MP proposes Unemployment Insurance Bill to cushion workers

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

CS Kuria faces backlash for touting supermarket discount prices as gov't stabilisation effort

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Kenyans caught a glimpse of 'NIS' briefcase in Ruto's office, here's what they said

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

CS Machogu extends university fund application deadline to October 7

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Babu Owino shows kindness to broke ex-cop who was ruthless to him

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez

Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira': From house help to vice president

President William Ruto during the ministerial conference at the Africa Climate Summit, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Ruto hands over Sh7 billion at KICC