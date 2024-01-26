The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Data Protection Commissioner unveils AI tool to engage Kenyans on data privacy & rights

Denis Mwangi

Office of the Data Protection Commissioner celebrates Data Privacy Day

Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during the Data Privacy Day in Kisumu on January 26, 2024
Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during the Data Privacy Day in Kisumu on January 26, 2024

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait has joined the list of organizations in Kenya that have leapt onto the integration of artificial intelligence into their operations.

Recommended articles

During The Data Privacy Day 2024, marked in Kisumu City on January 26, ICT CS Eliud Owalo presided over the launch of the AI chatbot designed to enlighten the public on data protection and privacy rights.

This tool is aimed at ensuring Kenyans receive reliable and accessible information and are well-informed about their data rights.

In a strategic move to expand its reach, the ODPC has also opened new offices in Kisumu.

ADVERTISEMENT
ICT CS Eliud Owalo opens the Office of Data Protection Commissioner regional office in Kisumu on January 26, 2024
ICT CS Eliud Owalo opens the Office of Data Protection Commissioner regional office in Kisumu on January 26, 2024 ICT CS Eliud Owalo opens the Office of Data Protection Commissioner regional office in Kisumu on January 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

This significant expansion, following the launch of offices in Mombasa and Nairobi, represents a commitment to making data protection services more accessible across the country.

"This will not only bring data protection services closer to mwananchi but also strengthen the office's capacity to implement its mandate in line with the government's Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda," Kassait said.

The ODPC also announced that Kenya secured the bid to host the 2024 Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) AGM in Nairobi.

This prestigious event will see data protection authorities from across Africa converge in Nairobi, a testament to Kenya's growing influence in the data protection arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ODPC's proactive approach to regulating data protection has led to the registration of over 3,000 data controllers and processors, demonstrating a robust compliance environment.

READ: ODPC fines Case Vera Lounge Sh1.8 million for sharing reveller's photo on social media

The Complaints, Investigation, and Enforcement department have been instrumental in resolving thousands of complaints, underscoring the ODPC's commitment to upholding data rights.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during the Data Privacy Day in Kisumu on January 26, 2024
ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during the Data Privacy Day in Kisumu on January 26, 2024 ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during the Data Privacy Day in Kisumu on Kanuary 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Looking ahead to 2023/2024, the ODPC in Kenya is setting its sights high with a series of ambitious initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Central to their plans is the issuance of all required advisories upon request and the thorough review of Data Protection Impact Assessments.

Training will be ramped up, targeting over 3,000 data controllers and processors to elevate awareness and ensure compliance.

READ: 5 ways people can protect themselves from cyber fraud

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Data Protection Commissioner unveils AI tool to engage Kenyans on data privacy & rights

Data Protection Commissioner unveils AI tool to engage Kenyans on data privacy & rights

Raila faces legal action for alleging relationship between governor and a CS

Raila faces legal action for alleging relationship between governor and a CS

Blow to Ruto after High Court ruling on Sh90 billion Haiti mission by Kenyan police

Blow to Ruto after High Court ruling on Sh90 billion Haiti mission by Kenyan police

Tributes pour in for Radio Africa Group reporter killed in tragic Kisumu accident

Tributes pour in for Radio Africa Group reporter killed in tragic Kisumu accident

Judge issues order as Maribe misses court for judgement of Monica Kimani murder case

Judge issues order as Maribe misses court for judgement of Monica Kimani murder case

Housing Levy: Here's what next after Court of Appeal suspends collection

Housing Levy: Here's what next after Court of Appeal suspends collection

Businessman offers priceless reward to gov't pathologist to unwind from Rita Waeni case

Businessman offers priceless reward to gov't pathologist to unwind from Rita Waeni case

CS Kindiki announces major changes in the Ministry of Interior [Full List]

CS Kindiki announces major changes in the Ministry of Interior [Full List]

Probe on Rita Waeni's head reveals cause of death before she was dismembered

Probe on Rita Waeni's head reveals cause of death before she was dismembered

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

On January 18, 2024, the children of the late Lizzie Wanyoike - Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki - gathered at the ACK St. Joseph of Arimathea, to celebrate her accomplishments

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

The black Lexus which was involved in an accident while heading to burial of Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu’s son

Vehicle in convoy heading to burial of MP’s son involved in accident

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) cleric, Reverend Sammy Wainaina who currently serves as an Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, United Kingdom

Take my wallet & payslip - Priest who lectured Uhuru surfaces with poem for Ruto

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers