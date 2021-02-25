Economist David Ndii has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of going rogue, as he questioned why the voices of reason from the Luo community are silent.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Mr Ndii stated that James Orengo has been a freedom fighter longer than Odinga, and went on to ask why the Luo community had allowed the ODM leader to reduce Senior Counsel Orengo to a pleading sycophant.

“Why are you pleading? I ask again. Raila Odinga has gone rogue. Where are the Luo dissenters? Were they fighting for freedom or power? Jim Orengo has been a gallant freedom fighter longer than Raila. Why have Luos allowed Raila to reduce him to a grovelling sycophant?” tweeted Ndii.

The former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist’s words were in response to a twitter user who had accused him of referring to Senator James Orengo and MP Otiende Amollo who both secured his release following an unlawful detention by government, as very incompetent hecklers.

David Ndii, Jimmi Wanjigi and James Orengo

In his response still, David Ndii insisted that what they were doing at the time was fighting for freedom and not power as is currently the case.

“When David Ndii was arrested by a government led by his very able tribesman his release was secured by SC James Orengo and SC Otiende Amollo. Very competent hecklers I must say,” read Fred Asira’s tweet.

Ndii has lately been calling out the Luo Community, accusing them of letting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mislead them.