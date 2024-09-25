The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of 122-year-old prestigious law firm where Nick Ruto works

Denis Mwangi

The law firm is involved in representing the Adani Group in court

Nick Ruto with his mother Rachel Ruto
Nick Ruto with his mother Rachel Ruto

The son of President William Ruto, Nicholas 'Nick' Kipkurgat Ruto, took up a position at one of Kenya’s oldest and most prestigious law firms, Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews.

Recommended articles

Nick Ruto has been practised commercial law, banking finance and securities law, constitutional and human rights law, taxation of revenue as well as general practice.

William and Nick Ruto (Twitter)
William and Nick Ruto (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

With a history spanning 122 years, this law firm has experience the evolution of the country’s legal landscape, representing high-profile clients and being involved in landmark cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a closer look at the 122-year-old law firm and the legacy it has built over the decades.

Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, history that dates back to 1902.

Originally established as Hamilton, Harrison & Mathews, the firm has evolved significantly over more than a century, adapting to the changing legal landscape of Kenya and the broader East African region.

The firm was founded in a period when Kenya was transitioning from a British protectorate to a colony.

ADVERTISEMENT

It provided legal services primarily to expatriates and businesses involved in the burgeoning agricultural and commercial sectors.

The early years were characterised by a focus on commercial law, which laid the groundwork for its future expansion into various legal practice areas.

Throughout the 20th century, Hamilton, Harrison & Mathews expanded its services and client base.

The firm gained recognition for in corporate law, real estate, and litigation, becoming a go-to legal advisor for both local and international clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, the firm entered a new chapter by merging with the international law firm Dentons.

This merger not only enhanced its global reach but also integrated Dentons' vast resources and expertise into its operations.

Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews,
Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, Pulse Live Kenya

The newly formed entity, Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, retained its local identity while benefiting from Dentons' international network.

Today, Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews is recognised as one of Kenya's largest law firms, with a team comprising 15 partners and 45 associates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including banking and finance, arbitration, competition law, and regulatory compliance.

Its commitment to outstanding customer service has earned it top-tier rankings in various legal directories.

Corporate Law: Advising on mergers, acquisitions, and corporate governance.

Real Estate: Handling transactions related to land acquisition and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litigation: Representing clients in civil and commercial disputes.

Banking & Finance: Assisting financial institutions with regulatory compliance and transactional matters.

READ: Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

DHHM is involved in representing the Adani Group in Kenya, particularly in relation to significant infrastructure projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Involvements

Legal Representation in JKIA Deal

DHHM has been mentioned as one of the law firms involved in drafting the Heads of Terms for the proposed 30-year concession for the operation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani.

This concession includes plans for substantial upgrades and management of airport facilities, which have sparked public controversy and opposition from various stakeholders, including transport workers concerned about job security.

Healthcare Technology System

ADVERTISEMENT

DHHM is also linked to the Safaricom consortium, which has been awarded a contract to implement an Integrated Healthcare Technology System (IHTS) for Kenya's Universal Health Coverage initiative.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of 122-year-old prestigious law firm where Nick Ruto works

Details of 122-year-old prestigious law firm where Nick Ruto works

KDF steps in to upgrade poor road in Thika [Photos]

KDF steps in to upgrade poor road in Thika [Photos]

State House among areas listed for day-long power outage [List]

State House among areas listed for day-long power outage [List]

Parliament issues way forward after suspending Adani's JKIA takeover deal

Parliament issues way forward after suspending Adani's JKIA takeover deal

What the Social Health Authority means for Kenyans

What the Social Health Authority means for Kenyans

KMPDU speaks after death of medical intern in Gatundu

KMPDU speaks after death of medical intern in Gatundu

High Court ruling halts sale of KICC, 10 other parastatals

High Court ruling halts sale of KICC, 10 other parastatals

Ruto praises Ford Foundation months after accusing them of funding protests

Ruto praises Ford Foundation months after accusing them of funding protests

Data reveals how SGR passenger volumes have been declining in 2024

Data reveals how SGR passenger volumes have been declining in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Multimedia University student injured in police clash gives health update

Student injured in police clash shares health update as he seeks justice

A Kenya Power employee working on a power line

List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

Dr. Abdi Mohamed

Details of doctor Ruto has tasked to oversee Social Health Insurance Fund

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja when he took oath of office

Understanding Oath of Secrecy taken by new IG Douglas Kanja, what it means