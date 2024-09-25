Details of 122-year-old prestigious law firm where Nick Ruto works

Nick Ruto has been practised commercial law, banking finance and securities law, constitutional and human rights law, taxation of revenue as well as general practice.

Pulse Live Kenya

With a history spanning 122 years, this law firm has experience the evolution of the country’s legal landscape, representing high-profile clients and being involved in landmark cases.

Here’s a closer look at the 122-year-old law firm and the legacy it has built over the decades.

Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, history that dates back to 1902.

Originally established as Hamilton, Harrison & Mathews, the firm has evolved significantly over more than a century, adapting to the changing legal landscape of Kenya and the broader East African region.

Early Years and Foundation

The firm was founded in a period when Kenya was transitioning from a British protectorate to a colony.

It provided legal services primarily to expatriates and businesses involved in the burgeoning agricultural and commercial sectors.

The early years were characterised by a focus on commercial law, which laid the groundwork for its future expansion into various legal practice areas.

Growth and Development

Throughout the 20th century, Hamilton, Harrison & Mathews expanded its services and client base.

The firm gained recognition for in corporate law, real estate, and litigation, becoming a go-to legal advisor for both local and international clients.

In 2018, the firm entered a new chapter by merging with the international law firm Dentons.

This merger not only enhanced its global reach but also integrated Dentons' vast resources and expertise into its operations.

Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, Pulse Live Kenya

The newly formed entity, Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews, retained its local identity while benefiting from Dentons' international network.

Today, Dentons Hamilton Harrison & Mathews is recognised as one of Kenya's largest law firms, with a team comprising 15 partners and 45 associates.

The firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including banking and finance, arbitration, competition law, and regulatory compliance.

Its commitment to outstanding customer service has earned it top-tier rankings in various legal directories.

Key Areas of Practice:

Corporate Law: Advising on mergers, acquisitions, and corporate governance.

Real Estate: Handling transactions related to land acquisition and development.

Litigation: Representing clients in civil and commercial disputes.

Banking & Finance: Assisting financial institutions with regulatory compliance and transactional matters.

DHHM involvement with Adani

DHHM is involved in representing the Adani Group in Kenya, particularly in relation to significant infrastructure projects.

Key Involvements

Legal Representation in JKIA Deal

DHHM has been mentioned as one of the law firms involved in drafting the Heads of Terms for the proposed 30-year concession for the operation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani.

This concession includes plans for substantial upgrades and management of airport facilities, which have sparked public controversy and opposition from various stakeholders, including transport workers concerned about job security.

Healthcare Technology System

