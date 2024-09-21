The sports category has moved to a new website.


Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

Denis Mwangi

The system is aimed at helping the Ministry of Health meet the objectives of the the Social Health Insurance Fund

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom has partnered with Apeiro Limited and Konvergenz Network Solutions Limited to launch a Sh104.8 billion investment in an Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System (IHTS) aimed at improving Kenya’s healthcare infrastructure.

The consortium will implement the system over a 10-year period in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to streamline healthcare services through digitisation.

The IHTS is expected to roll out fully by February 2025, subject to the successful completion of key milestones.

The project’s financing model is designed so that Safaricom and its partners will recover their investment through monthly installments without requiring any upfront capital or operational expenditure from the government.

Ministry of Health building
Ministry of Health building Ministry of Health building Pulse Live Kenya

The Integrated Healthcare Information Technology System comprises several key elements to enhance healthcare delivery in Kenya, including:

  1. Health Information Exchange (HIE): A system to unify patient records across health facilities nationwide, improving the interoperability of healthcare services.
  2. Standard-Based Integrated Hospital Management Information System (IHMIS): A system that will support the digitisation of public health facilities in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and county governments.
  3. Digitised Supply Chain for Health Products and Technology (HPT): This component will monitor the movement of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, reduce stockouts, and improve medicine traceability at the patient level.
  4. Health Insurance Technology: The system will support the digitalisation of the Social Health Authority to reduce fraud and improve transparency in healthcare financing.
  5. Digital Health Ecosystem Infrastructure: This will provide digital tools for healthcare professionals, including specialised tablets and mobile devices, ensuring a stable network across public health facilities.
  6. Cybersecurity: Safaricom and its partners will implement robust cybersecurity measures to ensure patient data is secure and compliant with Kenyan data protection laws.

READ: Details of doctor Ruto has tasked to oversee Social Health Insurance Fund

In addition to digitising healthcare systems, Safaricom and its consortium partners will support the training of healthcare professionals to manage and operate the new technologies.

The project includes plans to offer capacity-building for public health professionals across Kenya.

Safaricom has been partnering with the government to implement large-scale digital initiatives in the country, such as the Hustler Fund and fertiliser e-voucher program, which have benefited thousands of Kenyans.

This experience is expected to contribute to the smooth implementation of the IHTS.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024 Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

To complement its digitisation efforts, Safaricom has partnered with county governments to digitise local revenue collections and recently launched a local device assembly initiative through a consortium.

The project will facilitate the assembly of devices within Kenya, furthering the country’s push towards digital services.

The IHTS project is in line with the Kenyan government's efforts to modernise healthcare services and improve access to quality care.

The system is expected to play a significant role in the ongoing push towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), part of Kenya’s development agenda.

Denis Mwangi

