ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Denis Mwangi

All key water infrastructure and sources will now be considered protected areas under the Protected Areas Act, which prohibits Kenyans from accessing such premises without approval.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki during a tour of Turkana County
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki during a tour of Turkana County

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has launched the specialised Water Police Unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking on Monday, January 30, CS Kindiki the newly constituted Water Police Unit would protect the country’s critical infrastructure, water.

This follows the gazettement of national water management and supply under the critical infrastructure sectors.

A special police unit has also been established to protect infrastructure under the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation against vandalism, theft and access by individuals with criminal intent,” a statement from the Ministry of Interior read.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during the launch of the Water Police Unit
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during the launch of the Water Police Unit Pulse Live Kenya

CS Kindiki noted that the theft of components of water infrastructure was on the rise, threatening food security and hygiene.

He said that the Ministry of Water had lost over Sh10 billion as a result of theft and vandalism.

You would not want to imagine what could happen to the people of Kenya if people with criminal intent were able to access water reservoirs, dams and the entire infrastructure that brings water to our towns, villages and cities,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

The government plans to construct 100 big dams and 1,000 small dams to help provide water for consumption and farming across the country.

READ: CS Alice Wahome speaks after escaping shootout

All key water infrastructure and sources will now be considered protected areas under the Protected Areas Act, which prohibits Kenyans from accessing such premises without approval.

Going forward, water and water infrastructure are going to be under the protection of the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) with special deployment which we are announcing today,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo speaks during the launch of the Water Police Unit
Interior PS Raymond Omollo speaks during the launch of the Water Police Unit Pulse Live Kenya

Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) was established in year 2016 to protect and safeguard National government infrastructures and vital installations.

He added that it is important for Kenyans to understand the implications of the gazettement, in terms of accessibility, fines and penalties.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Ruto's dare to Raila after reports of secret meeting with Chebukati

Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

Nairobi MCA Absalom Odhiambo arrested

Ruto to recall ambassadors, high commissioners in diplomatic shake-up

Ruto to recall ambassadors, high commissioners in diplomatic shake-up

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

The secret life of Juja dam tragedy victim Fridah Warau Kamuyu

Renowned surgeon and Nation columnist Yusuf Dawood dies at 94

Renowned surgeon and Nation columnist Yusuf Dawood dies at 94

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands international job

Former ICT CS Joe Mucheru lands international job

Authorities take action after drowning incident in Juja dam

Authorities take action after drowning incident in Juja dam

Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang(The Standard)

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

How Magoha's son revived his father, tried to buy him more time