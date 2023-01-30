Interior CS Kindiki unveils new Water Police Unit

Speaking on Monday, January 30, CS Kindiki the newly constituted Water Police Unit would protect the country’s critical infrastructure, water.

This follows the gazettement of national water management and supply under the critical infrastructure sectors.

“A special police unit has also been established to protect infrastructure under the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation against vandalism, theft and access by individuals with criminal intent,” a statement from the Ministry of Interior read.

CS Kindiki noted that the theft of components of water infrastructure was on the rise, threatening food security and hygiene.

He said that the Ministry of Water had lost over Sh10 billion as a result of theft and vandalism.

“You would not want to imagine what could happen to the people of Kenya if people with criminal intent were able to access water reservoirs, dams and the entire infrastructure that brings water to our towns, villages and cities,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

The government plans to construct 100 big dams and 1,000 small dams to help provide water for consumption and farming across the country.

All key water infrastructure and sources will now be considered protected areas under the Protected Areas Act, which prohibits Kenyans from accessing such premises without approval.

“Going forward, water and water infrastructure are going to be under the protection of the Critical Infrastructure Police Unit (CIPU) with special deployment which we are announcing today,” the Cabinet Secretary said.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) was established in year 2016 to protect and safeguard National government infrastructures and vital installations.