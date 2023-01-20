ADVERTISEMENT
CS Alice Wahome speaks after escaping shootout

Denis Mwangi

The shootout resulted in the injury of one bandit who was able to escape with gunshot wounds.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome
Kandara MP Alice Wahome

On Friday January 20, 2023, the convoy of Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome, was caught in the crossfire of a battle between cattle rustlers and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers in Marsabit County.

CS Wahome had been visiting the area to inspect a water and sewage project, and had just finished touring the construction site of the Bakuli Dam when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the bandits had killed a local herder and stolen a number of cattle and goats prior to the confrontation with KWS officers.

A gunfight ensued, resulting in the injury of one bandit who was able to escape with gunshot wounds.

Water CS Alice Wahome during the inspection of Marsabit Water Supply Project and Marsabit Water Supply - Water Treatment Plant, Bakuli Dam
Water CS Alice Wahome during the inspection of Marsabit Water Supply Project and Marsabit Water Supply - Water Treatment Plant, Bakuli Dam Pulse Live Kenya

CS Wahome was safely evacuated from the scene and later continued her journey to Marsabit Police Station, where she took a plane to Othaya, Nyeri County.

Taking to Twitter, the Cabinet Secretary confirmed that she was safe, and was going about her duties.

"Inspection of Marsabit Water Supply Project and Marsabit Water Supply - Water Treatment Plant, Bakuli Dam. I am safe and now on my last visit in Othaya," she said while sharing photos of her visit to Marsabit.

The incident follows a recent appeal from Marsabit County's Deputy Governor, Solomon Gubo, for President William Ruto to take action against the ongoing issue of cattle rustling in the area.

Gubo had specifically requested the return of National Police Reservist guns that had been confiscated in 2019, which he stated had been effective in deterring rustlers.

Water CS Alice Wahome during the inspection of Marsabit Water Supply Project and Marsabit Water Supply - Water Treatment Plant, Bakuli Dam
Water CS Alice Wahome during the inspection of Marsabit Water Supply Project and Marsabit Water Supply - Water Treatment Plant, Bakuli Dam Pulse Live Kenya

Ealier in the day, the Water CS announced the government's commitment to resolving the chronic water shortages in Marsabit County and emphasized the importance of completing the Bakuli Dam project, which had been delayed due to encroachment.

The dam, set to produce 750 cubic liters of water per day, is expected to greatly improve the water availability for Marsabit residents.

Additionally, she announced plans to restart construction on the Sh3 billion Badasa Dam, which has a capacity of 1,500 cubic liters of water per day and had been stalled since 2007.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

