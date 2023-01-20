CS Alice Wahome speaks after escaping shootout

CS Wahome had been visiting the area to inspect a water and sewage project, and had just finished touring the construction site of the Bakuli Dam when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the bandits had killed a local herder and stolen a number of cattle and goats prior to the confrontation with KWS officers.

A gunfight ensued, resulting in the injury of one bandit who was able to escape with gunshot wounds.

CS Wahome was safely evacuated from the scene and later continued her journey to Marsabit Police Station, where she took a plane to Othaya, Nyeri County.

Taking to Twitter, the Cabinet Secretary confirmed that she was safe, and was going about her duties.

"Inspection of Marsabit Water Supply Project and Marsabit Water Supply - Water Treatment Plant, Bakuli Dam. I am safe and now on my last visit in Othaya," she said while sharing photos of her visit to Marsabit.

The incident follows a recent appeal from Marsabit County's Deputy Governor, Solomon Gubo, for President William Ruto to take action against the ongoing issue of cattle rustling in the area.

Gubo had specifically requested the return of National Police Reservist guns that had been confiscated in 2019, which he stated had been effective in deterring rustlers.

Ealier in the day, the Water CS announced the government's commitment to resolving the chronic water shortages in Marsabit County and emphasized the importance of completing the Bakuli Dam project, which had been delayed due to encroachment.

The dam, set to produce 750 cubic liters of water per day, is expected to greatly improve the water availability for Marsabit residents.