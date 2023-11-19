The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Eugene Wamalwa's remarks that made Didmus Barasa grab microphone in dramatic clash

Charles Ouma

Didmus Barasa ran out of patience and tolerance and opted to interrupt Eugene Wamalwa and grab the microphone

Didmus Barasa
Didmus Barasa

Drama ensued in Tongaren after Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa clashed with Democratic Action Party leader and former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Recommended articles

The duo met at a funeral on Saturday with the high cost of living triggering the clash.

While addressing mourners, Wamalwa stated that President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration has failed in lowering the cost of living.

“The cost of living is high and Kenyans are hurting yet our friends are saying that this is a global problem and there is nothing they can do about it. Nothing can be further from the truth,” Wamalwa stated with a section of the crowd nodding in agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the former CS, fuel prices in Kenyan being higher than in Tanzania could not be as a result of the Israel-Palestine war, but is a product of the many taxes imposed on the commodity by President William Ruto’s administration.

It is President William Ruto’s problem through high taxes. The Finance Act 2023 doubled the Value Added Tax on fuel,” He added.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa addressing a crowd in Busia on June 3, 2023
DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa addressing a crowd in Busia on June 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Barasa interrupts Wamalwa and grabs microphone

The remarks did not sit well with Barasa who grabbed the microphone from Wamalwa before the former CS could castigate the government further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kimilili MP stated that having had his time in government with nothing much to show for it, Wamalwa had no moral authority to criticize the president.

“Eugene Wamalwa you have no gravitas to lecture the government about the cost of living. You were the CS of Defence but did nothing,’ the MP stated.

READ: Fuel prices to go down further in in December - Ruto promises Kenyans

Barasa noted that the president is willing to engage with everyone in structured conversations around the cost of living and if Wamalwa has better ideas on how to manage the same, then a funeral is not the right platform to share the same with the president.

He further challenged the former CS to give those elected a chance to serve and remain patient until 2027 if he has interest in any elective seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto's promise on fuel prices

The high fuel prices and cost of living have been dominating national headlines with the Kenya Kwanza administration assuring Kenyans that a solution is in the pipeline.

President William Ruto on Saturday, November 18 assured Kenyans that December will see a further drop in fuel prices.

Ruto who was speaking after launching the construction of the Sagana -Kathaka-Thiguku road in Ndia, Kirinyaga County acknowledged that the prices of fuel had risen significantly but assured Kenyans that his administration has a plan to ensure the prices go down.

“Ingawa bei duniani kote inapanda, tunafuata vile inapanda na tumetafuta namna ili bei isipite mahali Wakenya wengi wataumia. Mmeona kuanzia mwezi huu hiyo bei imeanza kuteremka.” Ruto stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

“Mwezi ujao itateremka zaidi, na mwezi huo mwingine hivyo hivyo…mpaka tuahakikishe tunaweza kuendesha uchumi wetu vile inafaa.” The president explained.

He also hailed the government to government deal as a success story that is now being emulated by Kenya's neighbours.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eugene Wamalwa's remarks that made Didmus Barasa grab microphone in dramatic clash

Eugene Wamalwa's remarks that made Didmus Barasa grab microphone in dramatic clash

Inside the life of the Sh439 trillion fake money syndicate mastermind arrested today

Inside the life of the Sh439 trillion fake money syndicate mastermind arrested today

Fuel prices to go down further in in December - Ruto promises Kenyans

Fuel prices to go down further in in December - Ruto promises Kenyans

Ruto bows to pressure, postpones UDA party elections amid reports of split

Ruto bows to pressure, postpones UDA party elections amid reports of split

8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

Okiya Omtatah claims Ann Njeri fell out with 2CSs in deal to launder money in Sh17B oil saga

Okiya Omtatah claims Ann Njeri fell out with 2CSs in deal to launder money in Sh17B oil saga

Communications Authority of Kenya announces drop in phone call charges

Communications Authority of Kenya announces drop in phone call charges

Kalenjin, Kikuyu dominate in employment across all 47 counties - NCIC report reveals

Kalenjin, Kikuyu dominate in employment across all 47 counties - NCIC report reveals

I’m being asked to run again in 2026 because I’m fit - Museveni

I’m being asked to run again in 2026 because I’m fit - Museveni

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge

8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

A collage of the money recovered by DCI

Suspects behind Sh94M money heist arrested in dawn raid, millions recovered

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge

Businesswoman Ann Njeri narrates how she was duped into abduction after date with DCI

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"