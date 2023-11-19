Eugene Wamalwa's remarks that made Didmus Barasa grab microphone in dramatic clash

The duo met at a funeral on Saturday with the high cost of living triggering the clash.

While addressing mourners, Wamalwa stated that President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration has failed in lowering the cost of living.

“The cost of living is high and Kenyans are hurting yet our friends are saying that this is a global problem and there is nothing they can do about it. Nothing can be further from the truth,” Wamalwa stated with a section of the crowd nodding in agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the former CS, fuel prices in Kenyan being higher than in Tanzania could not be as a result of the Israel-Palestine war, but is a product of the many taxes imposed on the commodity by President William Ruto’s administration.

“It is President William Ruto’s problem through high taxes. The Finance Act 2023 doubled the Value Added Tax on fuel,” He added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Barasa interrupts Wamalwa and grabs microphone

The remarks did not sit well with Barasa who grabbed the microphone from Wamalwa before the former CS could castigate the government further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kimilili MP stated that having had his time in government with nothing much to show for it, Wamalwa had no moral authority to criticize the president.

“Eugene Wamalwa you have no gravitas to lecture the government about the cost of living. You were the CS of Defence but did nothing,’ the MP stated.

Barasa noted that the president is willing to engage with everyone in structured conversations around the cost of living and if Wamalwa has better ideas on how to manage the same, then a funeral is not the right platform to share the same with the president.

He further challenged the former CS to give those elected a chance to serve and remain patient until 2027 if he has interest in any elective seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto's promise on fuel prices

The high fuel prices and cost of living have been dominating national headlines with the Kenya Kwanza administration assuring Kenyans that a solution is in the pipeline.

President William Ruto on Saturday, November 18 assured Kenyans that December will see a further drop in fuel prices.

Ruto who was speaking after launching the construction of the Sagana -Kathaka-Thiguku road in Ndia, Kirinyaga County acknowledged that the prices of fuel had risen significantly but assured Kenyans that his administration has a plan to ensure the prices go down.

“Ingawa bei duniani kote inapanda, tunafuata vile inapanda na tumetafuta namna ili bei isipite mahali Wakenya wengi wataumia. Mmeona kuanzia mwezi huu hiyo bei imeanza kuteremka.” Ruto stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

“Mwezi ujao itateremka zaidi, na mwezi huo mwingine hivyo hivyo…mpaka tuahakikishe tunaweza kuendesha uchumi wetu vile inafaa.” The president explained.