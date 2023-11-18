Fuel prices to go down further in in December - Ruto promises Kenyans

The president noted that the drop in December will be significant compared to the marginal drop of Sh2 announced by the Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA) in November.

Ruto who was speaking after launching the construction of the Sagana -Kathaka-Thiguku road in Ndia, Kirinyaga County acknowledged that the prices of fuel had risen significantly but assured Kenyans that his administration has a plan to ensure the prices go down.

“Ingawa bei duniani kote inapanda, tunafuata vile inapanda na tumetafuta namna ili bei isipite mahali Wakenya wengi wataumia. Mmeona kuanzia mwezi huu hiyo bei imeanza kuteremka.” Ruto stated.

“Mwezi ujao itateremka zaidi, na mwezi huo mwingine hivyo hivyo…mpaka tuahakikishe tunaweza kuendesha uchumi wetu vile inafaa.” The president explained.

Deal with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

He added that contrary to when he took over when fuel was in short supply, he has held discussions with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and the country will continue to enjoy plenty supply.

“Bei ya mafuta sasa tumeanza kuishughulikia. Bei ya mafuta imepanda kila mahali, lakini siku nilipoingia, mlikua mnaona magari yamejaa petrol stations kukiwa na uhaba wa mafuta.

“Niliongea na watu wa Saudi Arabia na UAE nikawaambia watupe mafuta tuuze na shilingi ya Kenya na baada ya miezi sita sisi tutawalipa. Hivyo ndio maana Kenya haikosi mafuta.” Ruto explained.

The Head of State maintained that his government-to-government deal with Saudi Arabia is of great benefit as Kenyans are buying fuel at a cheaper price compared to its neighbours, who are since following in his footsteps to pursue similar deals.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

“Sisi kama Kenya hatuna mafuta, tunanunua kwa watu wengine. Wale wenye kutuuzia ndio wanauza kwa bei yenye wanajua. Lakini tumekubaliana ya kuwa hiyo bei tutaipiga msasa,” Ruto noted.

“Kenya tunanunua kwa bei ya chini kuliko majirani zetu. Ule mkataba niliweka na watu wa Saudia, UAE saa hizi majirani zetu Uganda, Tanzania na Rwanda wanenda kutafuta vile nilifanya kwa sababu huyo mkataba ndio unatusaidia, hatuna matatizo na mafuta tunayo ya kutosha.” He added.